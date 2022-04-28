National Pet Month is almost here. To celebrate, we are hosting Amazon Pet Day on May 2 for our most loyal friends and beloved family members: our pets. This 24-hour event will feature incredible deals and savings that are sure to make any pup sit. Whether you are looking for pet care, tasty treats, or pet-friendly electronics, our deals offer savings on items perfect for any and every type of pet and pet owner.
Check out the list below for a preview of some of the savings that will be available May 2 on amazon.com/pets-deals
Treats and food
- Save up to 15% on Purina Friskies cat treats
- Save 20% on Milkbone products
- Save 25% on select I and Love and You pet food
- Save 30% on Stella and Chewy Wild Red dog food
- Save up to 40% on Amazon Brand pet food and treats
Pet care
- Save up to 30% on Greenies supplements
- Save 30% on Frontline Plus for dogs and cats
- Save 25% on select Wellness Pet Company products
- Save up to 33% on PetHonesty pet products
- Save 20% on select API fish care products
- Save 15% on Seresto collars
- Save 30% on Dremel PawControl dog nail grinder and trimmer
Home
- Save 33% on Rocco & Roxie stain and odor products
- Save 15% on Petsafe pet screen doors
- Save 20% on Comfort Zone cat calming diffuser kit
Electronics
- Save on Shark air purifiers and robotic vacuums
- Save up to 30% on Bissell products
- Save 15% on PetKit automatic pet feeder
- Save 15% on Pura X Self-cleaning cat litter box
- Save $100 on the Litter-Robot 3 bundle
- Save $50 on the Furbo dog camera
Toys
- Save 15% on Jolly Pets dog toys
- Save 15% on Nylabone
- Save 15% to 30% on Pet Qwerks chew toy for aggressive chewers
Travel
- Save 15% on Tomkas dog carriers
- Save 17% on Sportpet foldable cat carriers
- Save 15% on Asobu dog bowls
- Save 15% on Voyager dog harnesses
Small business
- Save 15% on Bodhi dog pet cologne
- Save 15% on Aquapaw bath supplies
- Save 20% on Finn calming chews
- Save 20% to 30% on Pawstruck bully sticks and bones
- Save 20% on 360 Pet Nutrition freeze dried dog food
Handmade
- Save on Acatinthetree cat and dog ID tags, and Cades and Birch personalized elevated pet feeders and memory boxes.
Prime Video
- Starting on April 29, Prime members can rent or buy popular pet movies for 50% off.
Prime Rewards Visa
- Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card holders will receive 10% cash back on pet products.
Amazon Live
On May 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST, customers can tune-in to Amazon Live to shop the best Pet Day deals from Rocco & Roxie, Pet Honesty, and Shark. The Amazon Live hosts will be joined by their favorite product testers—Peaches and Brooklyn—who will be demoing the products in real time. Plus, viewers can chat live with the hosts and easily shop the products through a carousel located alongside the stream.
Amazon is committed to improving the health and happiness of all furry friends and has teamed up with Bissel to donate $100,000 to local shelters in celebration of Amazon Pet Day on May 2. Shoppers can donate, too, by shopping AmazonSmile Charity Lists for animal shelters. Visit our Adopt A Shelter page to learn more.
Customers can also simultaneously shop and support a pet charity through AmazonSmile. Customers visiting smile.amazon.com find the exact same Amazon experience—amazing deals, wide selection, and fast and free delivery options to ensure toys and treats arrive quickly—with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the eligible purchase price to a charity of the customer’s choice. Learn how to sign up.
Looking for more deals that extend beyond Amazon Pet Day? We've got you covered. Shoppers can sign up for Amazon Pet Profiles to receive personalized recommendations and coupons based on various factors such as your pet’s breed, size, and preferences. Amazon also offers Subscribe and Save, a convenient way to set up regularly scheduled deliveries and unlock extra savings for pet owners and pets alike. From cat food to dog treats, you can subscribe to thousands of everyday products to help make pet-parenting a breeze.