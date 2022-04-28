National Pet Month is almost here. To celebrate, we are hosting Amazon Pet Day on May 2 for our most loyal friends and beloved family members: our pets. This 24-hour event will feature incredible deals and savings that are sure to make any pup sit. Whether you are looking for pet care, tasty treats, or pet-friendly electronics, our deals offer savings on items perfect for any and every type of pet and pet owner.

Check out the list below for a preview of some of the savings that will be available May 2 on amazon.com/pets-deals

Treats and food

Save up to 15% on Purina Friskies cat treats

Save 20% on Milkbone products

Save 25% on select I and Love and You pet food

Save 30% on Stella and Chewy Wild Red dog food

Save up to 40% on Amazon Brand pet food and treats

Pet care

Save up to 30% on Greenies supplements

Save 30% on Frontline Plus for dogs and cats

Save 25% on select Wellness Pet Company products

Save up to 33% on PetHonesty pet products

Save 20% on select API fish care products

Save 15% on Seresto collars

Save 30% on Dremel PawControl dog nail grinder and trimmer

Home

Save 33% on Rocco & Roxie stain and odor products

Save 15% on Petsafe pet screen doors

Save 20% on Comfort Zone cat calming diffuser kit

Electronics

Save on Shark air purifiers and robotic vacuums

Save up to 30% on Bissell products

Save 15% on PetKit automatic pet feeder

Save 15% on Pura X Self-cleaning cat litter box

Save $100 on the Litter-Robot 3 bundle

Save $50 on the Furbo dog camera

Toys

Save 15% on Jolly Pets dog toys

Save 15% on Nylabone

Save 15% to 30% on Pet Qwerks chew toy for aggressive chewers

Travel

Save 15% on Tomkas dog carriers

Save 17% on Sportpet foldable cat carriers

Save 15% on Asobu dog bowls

Save 15% on Voyager dog harnesses

Small business

Save 15% on Bodhi dog pet cologne

Save 15% on Aquapaw bath supplies

Save 20% on Finn calming chews

Save 20% to 30% on Pawstruck bully sticks and bones

Save 20% on 360 Pet Nutrition freeze dried dog food

Handmade

Save on Acatinthetree cat and dog ID tags, and Cades and Birch personalized elevated pet feeders and memory boxes.

Prime Video

Starting on April 29, Prime members can rent or buy popular pet movies for 50% off.

Prime Rewards Visa

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card holders will receive 10% cash back on pet products.

Amazon Live

On May 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST, customers can tune-in to Amazon Live to shop the best Pet Day deals from Rocco & Roxie, Pet Honesty, and Shark. The Amazon Live hosts will be joined by their favorite product testers—Peaches and Brooklyn—who will be demoing the products in real time. Plus, viewers can chat live with the hosts and easily shop the products through a carousel located alongside the stream.

Amazon is committed to improving the health and happiness of all furry friends and has teamed up with Bissel to donate $100,000 to local shelters in celebration of Amazon Pet Day on May 2. Shoppers can donate, too, by shopping AmazonSmile Charity Lists for animal shelters. Visit our Adopt A Shelter page to learn more.

Customers can also simultaneously shop and support a pet charity through AmazonSmile. Customers visiting smile.amazon.com find the exact same Amazon experience—amazing deals, wide selection, and fast and free delivery options to ensure toys and treats arrive quickly—with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the eligible purchase price to a charity of the customer’s choice. Learn how to sign up.

Looking for more deals that extend beyond Amazon Pet Day? We've got you covered. Shoppers can sign up for Amazon Pet Profiles to receive personalized recommendations and coupons based on various factors such as your pet’s breed, size, and preferences. Amazon also offers Subscribe and Save, a convenient way to set up regularly scheduled deliveries and unlock extra savings for pet owners and pets alike. From cat food to dog treats, you can subscribe to thousands of everyday products to help make pet-parenting a breeze.

