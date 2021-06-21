Amazon released millions of deals this morning, and for many customers, one very popular item is at the top of their Prime Day shopping list—a TV. Prime Day is the best time to score great deals on TVs and other entertainment technology, and we want to help you find the products, features, and services to upgrade your home entertainment setup during this year’s shopping event. To help you get started, we’ve highlighted some of our deals along with features and services that can make shopping and purchasing a TV a bit easier.

Prime Day TV and entertainment deals

If you’re on the hunt for a new TV, projector, or surround sound system this Prime Day, you’ve come to the right place. There are lots of great deals across the entertainment category this year. Some of the top TV and home entertainment tech deals you should check out include:



Features and services to simplify your shopping

Purchasing a TV can be intimidating, even when you know you’re getting a fantastic deal. In addition to all the product features, there are a number of other factors to consider like fit, installation options, and product support. That’s why Amazon has created features and services to make the process as simple as possible for our customers. Here are some helpful tools and services to keep in mind as you scope out TV and home entertainment deals during this year’s Prime Day event.

View in your room

You can see what a TV will look like in your home using augmented reality technology in the Amazon mobile app. This helps ensure that the TV you are interested in will fit your desired space prior to making a purchase. To use this feature, navigate to a TV detail page on the Amazon mobile app and click on “View in Your Room” immediately below the product image.

Installation services

Many customers will have the option to take advantage of our installation services. Have an expert wall mount your new TV at a time that works for you. Your wall-mounting expert will ensure that your TV is carefully inspected for safety and will even conceal your cords if desired.

If the TV you are purchasing is eligible for our TV Wall Mounting service, you will see an “Expert assembly/installation” option in the item detail page. You may also check eligibility of your area by visiting the TV Wall Mounting service page. If the service is available in your area, the “Add to Cart” button will be enabled. Click “Add to Cart” and follow the instructions to schedule your delivery date and place your order.

You must purchase the wall mount, but your service technician will bring all the necessary tools and materials to complete the work in your service request. Here are a few tips to prepare for your installation:



Make sure your service technician has enough open space to transport the item from the door to the room of your choice.

Please clear the service area of any personal belongings or furnishings that may be in the way.

Tech support

Dedicated experts are available to assist with product setup and other troubleshooting issues for many products. Product support also provides quick-start guides, user manuals, tutorials, and other tools to help you get the most out of your purchase. You can access product support for eligible items through the “Your Orders” page by visiting https://www.amazon.com/ps/product-support. There you can click on specific products from past purchases to view the applicable manufacturer’s support website, telephone number, and user manuals.

Returns

TVs sold by Amazon.com:



Televisions are returnable for any reason within 30 days of receipt of shipment.

You can ship the TV back to Amazon on your own, request UPS pick-up, or drop off the TV at an Amazon return center. The TV needs to be in its original packaging.

If the item is damaged or defective, Amazon will provide a free refund and return or a replacement.

You should contact the manufacturer directly for product registration and warranty-related information.

TVs sold by sellers that provided delivery service:



Returns or exchanges for items purchased from a third-party seller that provided a delivery with service (in-home unpacking, installation, assembly, etc.) will be scheduled by the seller.

During a scheduled return pick-up, the seller will uninstall or disassemble, and pick up the item.

If a seller does not offer these return methods, you may contact the Amazon Home Services team, or file an A-to-Z Guarantee claim.

How to file an A-to-Z claim:



Go to Your Orders. Locate the order. Select “Problem with order.” Select your problem from the list. Select “Request refund.” Enter your comments in the text box. Select “Submit.”

Note: It can take up to one week to review requests. We'll let you know about our decision using the email address associated with your account.

Our full return policy can be viewed here.

Whether you’re a connoisseur of home entertainment technology, or a bit of a newbie, Amazon’s Prime Day event offers a combination of great deals and helpful features and services to help you build the perfect home entertainment setup. For more deals and products, visit our TV & Video section.