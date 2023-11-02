Amazon and Affirm announced an expanded partnership that makes Affirm the first pay-over-time option available at checkout on Amazon Business, a business-to-business (B2B) store that helps businesses of all sizes digitize and automate procurement with powerful management controls and analytic tools—all within the familiar experience of Amazon. Now, these Amazon Business customers can split the total cost of eligible purchases and pay over time with Affirm without late or hidden fees.

Amazon Business will start to roll out Affirm today to eligible sole proprietor businesses, and the new payment option will be available at checkout to all eligible Amazon Business sole proprietor customers by Black Friday.

“We’re constantly striving to make Amazon Business the best place for small businesses to fulfill their buying needs. Integrating Affirm as a payment option helps us do just that, while providing more flexibility and convenience to our customers,” said Todd Heimes, director of Amazon Business Worldwide. “The technology, ease of integration, and ability to support a broad range of transactions—especially as Affirm is already used by millions of Amazon customers today—make this a natural extension of our larger partnership.”

This marks the launch of Affirm’s new B2B pay-over-time solution dedicated to serving sole proprietors. By selecting Affirm at checkout on Amazon Business and entering a few simple pieces of information, such as registered business name and business address, small business owners will receive an instant credit decision. If approved, they can select from customized pay-over-time options of three to 48 months with the confidence that they will never pay more than the amount agreed to upfront. For example, a $200 purchase at 15% APR would cost a customer $34.81 for six months, totaling $208.84.

“According to the IRS1, more than 28 million sole proprietorships do business in the United States. By offering these business owners a transparent and flexible way to pay over time for the items they need, we can help them increase their purchasing power, better manage their cash flow, and accelerate their growth,” said Wayne Pommen, Affirm’s chief revenue officer. “We’re incredibly proud to be bringing this buy now, pay later payment option to the millions of sole proprietors shopping on Amazon Business.”

Since first launching on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app in 2021, Affirm expanded to Amazon in Canada in 2022 and was directly integrated as a payment option on Amazon Pay earlier this year. Customers looking to use Affirm through Amazon Business can do so using the Amazon Business website and Amazon Business mobile app.

Next, read about how generative AI is helping sellers write product descriptions on Amazon.

1 https://www.irs.gov/statistics/soi-tax-stats-nonfarm-sole-proprietorship-statistics