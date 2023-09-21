We’re celebrating Cultúra this Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 through October 15) by spotlighting the individuals and businesses who move Hispanic culture forward, including the many Hispanic-owned small businesses and artisans who bring their rich heritage and unique products to Amazon’s store. Our theme, Cultúra, is meant to recognize and celebrate the individual (tú) that helps move culture forward, because without tú, there is no cultúra.

More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store are from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. These include the many Hispanic-owned small businesses that make Amazon a vibrant, culturally diverse store by offering customers a wide selection of distinct flavors and locally sourced products.

From everyday to specialty items, here are five of the many incredible Hispanic-owned small businesses selling in Amazon’s store.



Binibi, Miami, Florida

Ana Guzman, co-founder of Binibi

As a proud Hispanic mom, Ana Guzman prioritized raising her children to speak two languages from the day they were born. She, along with her co-founder, created a collection of English-Spanish bilingual sound books called Binibi to provide parents with an easy way to teach children Spanish at their earliest ages. When creating the books, Ana works exclusively with talented Latin-American artists who develop Binibi’s audio and graphics. Through language, Ana is able to pass down her heritage and share her culture with children, which is at the heart of everything Binibi stands for.

“Amazon has had an astronomical impact on our business. We launched in Amazon’s store a little over a year ago, and since then have seen sales grow by 15x. With the resources Amazon offers, such as Amazon Ads and Amazon Lending, we've grown our business and brand in a way we could not have anticipated. We are thrilled to be a seller in Amazon’s store and look forward to continuing to expand our product line next year,” said Guzman.



ShadyVEU, Los Angeles, California

Jasmin Molina, CEO of ShadyVEU

Jasmin Molina started ShadyVEU after seeing a need for stylish yet durable sunglasses that would protect those who are extra sensitive to sunlight. Through extensive research and customer feedback, she created ShadyVEU’s super dark sunglasses collection. Due to the product’s exclusive dark tint and full UVA and UVB protection, it has become a favorite with individuals who suffer from headaches, migraines, and other light sensitivities.

“Since launching in Amazon’s store seven years ago, Amazon has helped us build and scale a full-fledged business that started from my bedroom closet! Amazon has provided incredible resources, expanded customer reach, and allowed my dream as a first-generation Latina business owner to come true. We’re thrilled to contribute to the economy as a Hispanic-owned small business by creating more jobs and seeing continued growth every year,” said Molina.



Healthy Rican, Buffalo, New York

Mayra Luz Colón, owner and founder of Healthy Rican

After studying integrative nutrition, Mayra created Healthy Rican while she was seeking to re-create her favorite Puerto Rican foods in a healthy way. As she frequently shared health tips and recommendations with friends and family, she decided to write a cookbook with recipes that represent her love for her culture and its wonderful cuisine, as well as create staple seasonings and spice blends without artificial ingredients and preservatives. Healthy Rican was born from the belief that consumers don’t have to sacrifice their health to eat tasty, culture-rich dishes.

“Amazon has been a great partner in growing Healthy Rican’s brand and expanding the reach of our cookbook and seasonings. The added sales avenue has allowed our products to be introduced to many new customers, as well as serve an underrepresented community seeking healthier alternatives. As a proud Latina, our products strive to honor the diverse cultures, traditions, histories, and contributions of our ancestors with Latin roots,” said Colón.



Happy Cappy, Houston, Texas

Eddie Valenzuela, CEO of Happy Cappy

Pediatrician Dr. Eddie Valenzuela grew tired of recommending adult dandruff shampoos to his youngest patients that had seborrheic dermatitis—commonly referred to as cradle cap—which affects one in three children under the age of five. He decided to develop Happy Cappy as a hypoallergenic, fragrance-free shampoo solution that is effective in eliminating flaking, redness, itching, scaling, and irritation on the scalp and skin for children of all ages. At an early age, Dr. Valenzuela knew he wanted to follow his Dominican father’s footsteps in becoming a pediatrician and serving a large population of Hispanic and Spanish-speaking patients.

"For over six years, Amazon has expanded our national reach and allowed us to provide soothing skin relief to customers all over the U.S.—especially those with tough-to-treat conditions. With continued positive reviews and ratings, Amazon allows our customers to shop with confidence and know that our products will be an effective solution to sensitive skin," said Valenzuela.

“We’re so grateful to have Amazon’s Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program as our logistics centerpiece, which lets us ship our products in a cost-effective and timely manner. Our tremendous growth since launching in Amazon’s store, including a 40% increase in sales over the past 12 months, is a testament to the power of what a business can do with Amazon and loyal customers.”



Touchland, Miami, Florida

Andrea Lisbona, founder and CEO of Touchland

With a mission to elevate personal care routines into sensory skincare rituals, Andrea Lisbona founded her hand-sanitizing company called Touchland with roots tracing back to the vibrant city of Barcelona, Spain. She brought Touchland to the U.S. in 2018 through a remarkable Kickstarter campaign, which resulted in the brand reaching 450% of its initial fundraising goal and more than 1,500 preorders for the product in just one month. Since then, Touchland’s hand sanitizers have skyrocketed in popularity with social media followers and celebrities alike due to their sleek design and moisturizing effects, while her business has remained committed to amplifying Spanish heritage beyond the city where the product originated.

“Amazon has played an instrumental role in propelling our business’s growth. Its extensive reach and accessibility connect us with a diverse global customer base that transcends borders. As a Hispanic-owned brand, Amazon's inclusive store provides a stage for our heritage-inspired products, allowing us to share our culture and traditions worldwide. Our experience selling in Amazon’s store has reaffirmed our belief in the power of unity, bridging cultures, and celebrating the rich tapestry of our heritage,” said Lisbona.

“Amazon's unwavering support amplifies our influence and provides a platform to honor the beauty of Hispanic culture on a global scale. We take pride in contributing to Amazon’s diverse landscape and ecosystem and are excited to continue sharing our unique narrative and heritage through our products and store.”



Shop Small During Hispanic Heritage Month

When shopping in Amazon’s store, customers can look for the Small Business badge, which identifies products from small businesses and artisans selling in Amazon’s store.

Additionally, new this year, we’ve made it easier than ever for customers to filter their searches and discover products only from small businesses with the recently launched Small Business Search filter. When a customer’s search results include eligible products from small business brands, the new filter will appear under the “Business Type” category in their search filter options.

Amazon is committed to the success of Hispanic-owned small businesses and helping customers discover products from these small business brands and artisans through the dedicated Cultúra storefront.

Discover more amazing products from small businesses on the Support Small storefront, including Black-owned, woman-owned, and military-family-owned businesses.