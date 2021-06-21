This Prime Day (June 21 and 22), Amazon is putting its small business selling partners front and center.

We've gotten lots of feedback from customers wanting to support small businesses, so we've worked hard to develop more ways to connect you with great products offered by small businesses.. Throughout Prime Day, customers can engage directly with small businesses during Amazon Live's Small Business Showcase, going on now. Watch the livestream at amazon.com/primeday, ask the business owners questions, learn more about their products and backstories, and shop their Prime Day deals.

Below, we introduce just a few of the entrepreneurs and small businesses who are ready for Prime Day.

Kim Allardyce, co-owner and CEO of Fire Cider

Streaming live on June 21 in the 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET hour

Kim, along with co-owners Dana and Amy, started Fire Cider. As a small, family-owned business, they are committed to making the most potent functional tonics to support daily wellness routines. Since 2010, Shire City Herbals has handcrafted Fire Cider—the spicy Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic—with raw, whole, and certified organic superfoods, including turmeric, ginger, lemon, garlic, honey, and horseradish. They serve a broad range of wellness enthusiasts, many of whom take a teaspoon or 1-ounce shot daily, and others who love it as an ingredient in salads, cocktails, and marinades.

Andrea Sreshta, co-founder of LuminAID

Streaming live on June 21 in the 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET hour

Co-Founders Andrea Sreshta and Anna Stork thought up LuminAID during the aftermath of Haiti's earthquake in 2010. Noticing that impacted communities had few light sources, Andrea and Anna designed an inflatable solar lantern that could pack flat to be cost-effectively distributed after disasters. The simple, rechargeable lantern is lightweight, easy to use, and serves as a safer alternative to candles or kerosene for people without stable access to electricity. For ten years, they've worked with humanitarian partners across the world to send LuminAID lights to those who need them most.

Kat Cseke, owner of WODFitters

Streaming live on June 21 in the 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET hour

Kat Cseke was overweight, depressed, and taking care of four small children a few years ago, when she decided to get into functional fitness training and started doing "workouts of the day" (WODs). WODFitters provides a range of products to appeal to athletes with varying ability levels, tastes, and budgets. Kat believes professional weight lifters, skiers, mountain bike riders, business people, bus drivers, and stay-at-home parents can all achieve their highest fitness levels ever from the functional - fitness regimen, scaled to their individual abilities and goals.

Bobby Kaye, owner of Lorenzen Candle Co.

Streaming live on June 22 in the 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET hour

Bobby Kaye and his team craft their candles in Missouri with all-natural, 100% soy wax made from beans grown by Midwest farmers in the U.S. The wax is blended with high-quality fragrances and hand-poured into American-made glass. Lorenzen Candle Co. is committed to producing high-quality products while adhering to ethical business practices and maintaining a North American supply chain. The company has participated in Prime Day for the last several years.

Caron Proschan, Founder and CEO, Simply Gum

Streaming live on June 22 in the 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET hour

Caron Proschan started Simply Gum in 2014 after she discovered that regular chewing gum was made of a plastic base and filled with artificial ingredients. She started making batches of gum in her NYC apartment and sold the first Simply Gum products in stores throughout Manhattan. Simply Gum is committed to natural ingredients, delicious taste, and beautiful packaging, and offers a line of gum, mints, and smoothie bites.

As part of Amazon's new investment of more than $100 million to help small business sellers succeed, Prime members received a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day when they spent $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon's store from June 7 to June 20. In the first 24 hours of the promotion this year, more than 2.5 million customers bought products from small businesses.

Check out amazon.com/supportsmall to find small businesses to support leading up to, during, and after Prime Day, and watch these and other small businesses on Amazon Live this Prime Day.