- Amazon has invested $52.3 billion in New York since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.
- The company has contributed $46 billion to the state's economy.
- Amazon partners with 20 New York educational institutions through its Career Choice program, offering employees prepaid tuition for skills development.
- More than 769 million items were sold by New York-based independent sellers through Amazon's store in 2024.
Investing in our employees
Amazon provides competitive wages and comprehensive benefits from Day 1. Front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn an average hourly base wage of more than $23, with total compensation averaging more than $30 an hour when including benefits. These benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance starting on Day 1, free mental health resources, up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, a 401(k) with 50% company match, and flexible time-off options that increase with tenure.
Beyond direct jobs, Amazon's presence in New York supports approximately 33,000 indirect jobs in industries such as construction, logistics, and professional services.
Amazon is committed to preparing its workforce for future opportunities through comprehensive education and skills training programs. Since 2019, more than 425,000 U.S. employees have participated in these free initiatives.
In New York, Amazon partners with 20 educational institutions through its Career Choice program, which prepays tuition for employees pursuing further education. These partnerships with colleges and universities across the state—including within the CUNY and SUNY systems—help Amazon employees gain in-demand skills that can propel them into new careers. From Machine Learning University to Career Choice, these programs represent Amazon's investment in developing talent and creating pathways to opportunity for its workforce.
Since 2010, Amazon has invested $52.3 billion in New York's infrastructure and employee compensation, contributing $46 billion to the state's gross domestic product.
These investments include 10 fulfillment and sortation centers, 35 delivery stations, and four Prime Now fulfillment centers, among others. The company has also expanded its retail footprint with 32 Whole Foods Market locations, three Amazon Fresh stores, and two Amazon Go grocery stores across the state. Amazon continues to grow its sustainable infrastructure as well, with five facilities featuring on-site solar power generation.
Amazon provides a powerful opportunity for New York's entrepreneurs and small businesses to reach customers worldwide. In 2024, New York-based independent sellers sold more than 769 million items through Amazon's store, with the average independent seller generating approximately $565,000 in annual sales.
These independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—represent more than 60% of sales in Amazon's store. Their success contributes significantly to local economies, with more than 65% of U.S. independent sellers employing at least one person within 50 miles of their primary business location. By providing infrastructure, logistics support, and access to millions of customers, Amazon enables New York's small businesses to scale their operations and create additional jobs throughout the state.
