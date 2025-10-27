Amazon provides a powerful opportunity for New York's entrepreneurs and small businesses to reach customers worldwide. In 2024, New York-based independent sellers sold more than 769 million items through Amazon's store, with the average independent seller generating approximately $565,000 in annual sales.

These independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—represent more than 60% of sales in Amazon's store. Their success contributes significantly to local economies, with more than 65% of U.S. independent sellers employing at least one person within 50 miles of their primary business location. By providing infrastructure, logistics support, and access to millions of customers, Amazon enables New York's small businesses to scale their operations and create additional jobs throughout the state.