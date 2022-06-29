Last week, re:MARS returned to the stage, offering a glimpse into a technology-enabled future that may be closer than it seems.

The conference—which debuted in 2019—brings together luminaries and technical experts to discuss the latest in Machine Learning, Automation, Robotics, and Space (MARS).

Read on for some of the things that stood out.

An image of a man standing on the re:MARS stage in an orange space suit.