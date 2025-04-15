The Amazon Book Sale returns April 23–28, offering some of Amazon’s best book deals of the year. From the latest best sellers to hidden gems, and everything in between, the sale features a wide selection of titles for every reader’s taste. Whether you’re an avid page-turner, digital reader or an audiobook listener on the go, this year’s event is offering rotating deals across every format to match your preferred reading experience. Visit amazon.com/booksale throughout the event for new deals and enjoy fast, free delivery of physical books on qualifying orders, or instantly download eBooks and audiobooks to start reading right away.
Kicking off today, all Amazon customers can get ahead of their shopping with early deals from best-selling authors like Ana Huang, Elsie Silver, James S. A. Corey, and Freida McFadden. Stay tuned for limited-time offers dropping early for New York Times best sellers like 49% off The Wedding People by Alison Espach (deal available April 20). Then, April 23–28, we’re bringing even more incredible deals on a vast selection of top reads.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Amazon Book Sale and how to save big during Amazon’s only dedicated book deals event of the year.
What is the Amazon Book Sale?
The Amazon Book Sale is a shopping event from April 23 to 28 for all Amazon customers in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and South Africa, offering deals on a curated selection of titles across all genres, including up to 80% off thousands of eBooks, up to 65% off hundreds of print books, and hundreds of audiobooks under $8.
When is the Amazon Book Sale?
The sale runs April 23–28 with early deals kicking off today.
What are some early deals to begin shopping now?
Discover new releases, best sellers, Goodreads favorites, and check out recommendations from Amazon Books Editors. Here are some early savings to begin taking advantage of in the days leading up to the event. Some deals have limited quantity—act fast! All deals are subject to change and availability:
- Popular bingeworthy series, including 88% off the Kindle book and 31% off the print version of The Marlow Murder Club (book 1) and 50% off Death Comes to Marlow (book 2) by Robert Thorogood, 51% off Three-Body Problem (Boxed Set) by Cixin Liu, 53% off How to Train Your Dragon (Complete Series) by Cressida Cowell, and 47% off Twisted Love by Ana Huang (deal available April 20).
- Page-to-screen titles, including 55% off The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy (Boxed Set) by Jenny Han (adapted to an Amazon Original series on Prime Video), 73% off The Unbreakable Boy by Scott Michael LeRette (Kindle book only), and 67% off Normal People by Sally Rooney (Kindle book only).
- Up to 60% off print and 80% off Kindle book deals hand-picked by Amazon Books Editors, including This Far by Allison Holker Boss and some of Amazon’s Best Books of the Year 2024: Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcom Gladwell (deal available April 20) and This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan (deal available April 20).
- Up to 65% off popular 2024 print releases and up to 80% off memorable 2024 Kindle books, including Variation by Rebecca Yarros (Kindle book only), The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (deal available April 20), The 24th Hour by James Patterson, Justine Cooks by Justine Doiron (Kindle book only), and A Killing on the Hill by Robert Dugoni (Kindle book only; deal available April 21)
- Kindle books under $3.99, including The Teacher by Freida McFadden (Kindle book only), Phantom by H.D. Carlton (Kindle book only), We Will be Jaguars by Nemonte Nenquimo and Mitch Anderson (Kindle book only), and Regretting You by Colleen Hoover (Kindle book only).
- Hundreds of audiobooks under $8, including: Pictures of You by Emma Grey, Worthy by Jamie Kern Lima, and The Mercy of Gods by James S.A. Corey, with additional exclusive deals for Audible members.
- Savings on select Amazon devices: Get $85 off Kindle Scribe—perfect for reading and writing. Additional offers include $35 off the Fire HD 8, $45 off the Fire HD 10, $50 off the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, and $55 off the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro.
The Amazon Book Sale also features limited-time discounted memberships for readers and listeners, plus bonus perks, including:
- Three months of Kindle Unlimited for just $0.99. Join now to borrow newly added titles like Verity by Colleen Hoover, Inner Excellence by Jim Murphy, and I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy—available until May 9 only.
- Three months of Audible for $0.99 per month. Audible members get a monthly credit to use toward downloading any audiobook. Pick from the latest bestsellers and new releases, plus get unlimited access to thousands of captivating Audible Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and more from the Plus Catalog.
- Three months of Comixology Unlimited for $0.99. Additionally, Comixology members currently get up to 60% savings on select Marvel collections like Fantastic Four by Jonathan Hickman, Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky, and Spider-Verse/Spider-Geddon Omnibus.
- Double to triple Kindle Rewards points for Kindle books during select days. Shop throughout the sale to take advantage of these offers.
How can I find deals for Amazon Book Sale recommendations?
Discover your next great read with Your Books—a personalized hub that brings together all your print purchases, Kindle books, and Audible titles in one place. The tool offers tailored recommendations based on your reading history and provides insights about your literary tastes.
Tune into a livestream on Wednesday, April 23 featuring special appearances by fan-favorite authors such as Kennedy Ryan and Scarlett St. Clair on Amazon Live Books at amazon.com/live to learn more about top reads to explore during the Amazon Book Sale.
Can all customers shop the sale?
Yes! The Amazon Book Sale is available to all Amazon customers. Prime members receive fast, free shipping and additional year-round reading benefits beyond the sale, such as access to a curated selection of eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, comics, and manga included with their Prime membership. Prime members can also enjoy Amazon First Reads, which provides free, early access to a newly released book every month from a curated selection of picks.
Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a free trial at amazon.com/prime to access member-exclusive benefits along with fast, free delivery.
Stay tuned for more details. Happy shopping!
