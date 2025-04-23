Read more, spend less: The Amazon Book Sale is here, bringing deals on thousands of must-read page-turners across genres through April 28. Enjoy up to 80% off select Kindle titles, up to 65% off print books, 60% savings on select Marvel collections, hundreds of audiobooks under $8, and limited-time discounted membership offers for Kindle Unlimited, Audible, and Comixology Unlimited. With personalized deal recommendations based on your unique reading taste, our book suggestions will make it easier for you to find your next can’t-put-down read.
Deals available through April 28 only.
Trending titles for your next book club
Stay ahead of the literary curve with these popular titles that will have your book club talking long after the final page.
- 36% off Powerful and 50% off Reckless by Lauren Roberts
- 59% off The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- 50% off If You Tell by Gregg Olsen (Kindle book deal available April 26 only)
- 51% off the print version of The Cruel Prince: Collector's Edition by Holly Black, also available on Audible for $6.99
- 63% off the print book and 90% off the Kindle version (Kindle deal available April 26 only) of The Great Divide by Cristina Henríquez
Handpicked favorites from Amazon Books Editors
Check out hundreds of handpicked books from the Amazon Books Editors. From indie gems to award winners, these Editor-approved selections take the guesswork out of what to read next.
- 85% off All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Kindle book deal available April 25 only)
- 36% off The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
- 84% off This Is Why We Lied by Karin Slaughter (Kindle book only)
- 80% off The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré (Kindle book only)
- $6.99 on Audible for All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
The people’s picks: Goodreads Choice Awards
Shop celebrated titles that have captured the hearts of many readers. Load your Kindle with Goodreads Choice Award–nominated eBooks starting from $0.99, or fill your bookshelves with these fan-favorite picks up to 60% off.
- 44% off The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich
- $7.99 on Audible for Poppy War by R. F. Kuang
- 85% off Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed (Kindle book deal available April 25 only)
- 52% off I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This: (But I’m Going to Anyway) by Chelsea Devantez
- 76% off The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter (Kindle book deal available April 25 only)
Popular picks and surprise finds: Savings across genres
Dive into gripping thrillers, heartfelt memoirs, cozy cookbooks, and epic fantasy sagas. No matter your reading mood, you’ll find both familiar favorites and exciting discoveries at prices worth celebrating.
- Romance and romantasy:
- 65% off Fall Into Temptation by Lucy Score (deal available April 25)
- 44% off Heartless Hunter: The Crimson Moth by Kristen Ciccarelli
- 43% off It’s in His Kiss and On the Way to the Wedding: Collector's Edition by Julia Quinn (deal available April 25)
- 49% off When the Moon Hatched by Sarah A. Parker
- 53% off Trial of the Sun Queen by Nisha J. Tuli
- 58% off Bloodguard by Cecy Robson
- 48% off Caraval Boxed Set: Caraval, Legendary, Finale by Stephanie Garber
- 83% off Commonwealth by Ann Patchett (Kindle book only)
- Children’s:
- 64% off The Yellow Bus by Loren Long
- 53% off Jimmy Fallon’s DADA, MAMA, and BABY Board Book Boxed Set
- 53% off by How to Train Your Dragon: The Complete Series Cressida Cowell
- 15% off Blizzard by John Rocco
- 62% off National Parks of the USA by Kate Siber
- Celebrity memoirs and biographies:
- 70% off Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry
- 61% off Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon by Kate Andersen Brower
- 55% off I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
- 86% off Inside Out by Demi Moore (Kindle book deal available April 25 only)
- Cooking:
- 52% off 5 Ingredients Mediterranean by Jamie Oliver
- 49% off Zaytinya by José Andrés
- 42% off Quick and Delicious by Gordon Ramsay
- 50% off I Love You: Recipes from the Heart (A Cookbook) by Pamela Anderson (deal available April 25)
- Fiction:
- 65% off The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah
- 55% off Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
- 75% off An American Marriage by Tayari Jones (Kindle book only)
- 35% off The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
- 44% off the paperback and 36% off the hardcover of The Booklover’s Library by Madeline Martin
- Mystery and thriller:
- 63% off The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz
- 56% off The Coworker by Freida McFadden
- 51% off Blood Work by Michael Connelly
- 59% off The Things We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer
- 55% off Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
- Nonfiction:
- 50% off Beyond the White House by Jimmy Carter (Kindle book only)
- 77% off Brothers and Sisters: The Allman Brothers Band by Alan Paul (Kindle book only)
- 46% off Disney High by Ashley Spencer
- 55% off The Travel Book by Lonely Planet
- 63% off Eating Animals by Jonathan Safran Foer (Kindle book deal available April 25 only)
- Science fiction and fantasy:
- 52% off Mistborn Trilogy TPB Boxed Set by Brandon Sanderson
- 41% off The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
- 45% off The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon
- 75% off City of Gods and Monsters by Kayla Edwards (Kindle book deal available April 26 only)
- 88% off The Inheritance Trilogy by N. K. Jemisin (Kindle book only)
Elevate your digital reading game with Kindle
Don't miss limited-time deals on the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition at $55 off.
Prime members receive fast, free shipping and additional year-round reading benefits beyond the sale, such as access to a curated selection of eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, comics, and manga included with their Prime membership. Prime members can also enjoy Amazon First Reads: free, early access to a newly released book every month from a curated selection of picks.
Visit amazon.com/booksale daily to discover new deals, exclusive picks, and bonus rewards. With free, fast delivery of physical books on qualifying orders and instant access to Kindle and Audible titles, your next great read is just a click away.
