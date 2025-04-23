Read more, spend less: The Amazon Book Sale is here, bringing deals on thousands of must-read page-turners across genres through April 28. Enjoy up to 80% off select Kindle titles, up to 65% off print books, 60% savings on select Marvel collections, hundreds of audiobooks under $8, and limited-time discounted membership offers for Kindle Unlimited, Audible, and Comixology Unlimited. With personalized deal recommendations based on your unique reading taste, our book suggestions will make it easier for you to find your next can’t-put-down read.
Collage of Amazon Kindle e-reader devices

Kindle buying guide: Find out which device is right for you

Learn all about Amazon's new lineup of Kindle devices.

Grow your TBR (to be read) list with incredible deals available through April 28 only. Head to amazon.com/booksale and start saving on these top finds. Some deals have limited quantities––act fast! All deals are subject to change and availability.

Trending titles for your next book club

Book covers of 'The Great Divide', 'Reckless', and 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' on orange background
Stay ahead of the literary curve with these popular titles that will have your book club talking long after the final page.

Handpicked favorites from Amazon Books Editors

Book covers of three popular novels on orange background
Check out hundreds of handpicked books from the Amazon Books Editors. From indie gems to award winners, these Editor-approved selections take the guesswork out of what to read next.
A collage of book covers and a seal which reads Best Books of 2024

The best books of 2024, according to the Amazon Books Editors

'The Boys of Riverside' by Thomas Fuller is named the No. 1 pick from among Amazon’s wide selection of books.

The people’s picks: Goodreads Choice Awards

Book covers of popular titles: The Good Daughter, Tiny Beautiful Things, and I Shouldn't Be Telling You This
Shop celebrated titles that have captured the hearts of many readers. Load your Kindle with Goodreads Choice Award–nominated eBooks starting from $0.99, or fill your bookshelves with these fan-favorite picks up to 60% off.

Popular picks and surprise finds: Savings across genres

Lineup of bestselling books across multiple genres on orange background
Dive into gripping thrillers, heartfelt memoirs, cozy cookbooks, and epic fantasy sagas. No matter your reading mood, you’ll find both familiar favorites and exciting discoveries at prices worth celebrating.
Woman holding Kindle in cozy room with map and photos on wall

Dive back into Kindle book series with the new 'Recaps' feature now available in the US

Conveniently refresh your memory on thousands of best-selling eBook series with the new Recaps feature.

Elevate your digital reading game with Kindle

Don’t miss limited-time deals on the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition at $55 off, perfect for summer reading fun. Pack your perks with Kindle Rewards: Earn triple Kindle points on eBook purchases until April 25.
Remember, all customers are eligible to shop the Amazon Book Sale! Prime members receive fast, free shipping and additional year-round reading benefits beyond the sale, such as access to a curated selection of eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, comics, and manga included with their Prime membership. Prime members can also enjoy Amazon First Reads: free, early access to a newly released book every month from a curated selection of picks.
Visit amazon.com/booksale daily to discover new deals, exclusive picks, and bonus rewards. With free, fast delivery of physical books on qualifying orders and instant access to Kindle and Audible titles, your next great read is just a click away.
