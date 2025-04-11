Get ready, pet parents! Amazon Pet Day is back for its fourth year, offering Amazon’s combination of selection, value, convenience, and speed for all your pet needs. On May 13-14, we're bringing you two full days of incredible deals on everything your furry, feathered, or scaly friends could want.
From a vast selection of pet food, treats, and toys to must-have accessories, you'll find unbeatable savings across our extensive pet supplies range. With the convenience of shopping from home and our lightning-fast delivery options, don't miss this opportunity to stock up on all your pet essentials and discover new favorites at prices that'll make your tail wag.
Here’s what you need to know about Amazon Pet Day 2025:
What is Amazon Pet Day?
Amazon Pet Day is a 48-hour event that features thousands of products on sale to help you feed, pamper, and play with the pets in your life. This year, Amazon Pet Day is May 13-14 in the U.S. Leading up to the main event, additional early deals will begin as soon as April 29.
These deals are on top of savings Prime members receive on their pet products every day, which include fast, free delivery; streaming of favorite movies and shows on Prime Video; free Amazon Photos storage for their favorite fur baby videos and photos, and more.
What kinds of pet deals can I expect on Amazon Pet Day?
During Amazon Pet Day, customers can save on pet food and treats, toys, apparel, health care products, grooming supplies, litter and odor products, electronics, cleaners, habitats, and so much more from favorite brands including Purina Pro Plan, IAMS, Hill’s Science Diet, Jinx, IRIS, FurHaven, Oh Norman!, BarkBox, Pet Genie, PetSafe, Pet Honesty, Ruffwear, and more.
Is Amazon Pet Day only open to Prime members?
All Amazon customers can shop Pet Day, but Prime saves members money every day and year round on pet essentials in addition to the incredible savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership. With Prime, members get access to exclusive deals on a vast selection, fast, free delivery, and extensive entertainment options with Prime Video. Plus, Prime members can safely store their favorite pet photos and videos for free with Amazon Photos storage. These are just a few ways Prime makes life, and pampering your pets, easier. Not a Prime member? Learn how to sign up for Prime today.
Make sure to mark your calendar for Amazon Pet Day to shop all the deals on May 13-14, and learn more about Amazon Pet Day 2025.
