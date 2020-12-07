Amazon is donating $2.25 million to The Housing Fund to help preserve homeownership for hundreds of Nashville-area residents facing housing insecurity amid the unprecedented challenges of 2020, including tornado recovery, job loss, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With this donation, The Housing Fund will launch the Housing Resiliency Fund and will make financial grants available to help ensure that low- and moderate-income families can keep their homes and maintain critical, long-term financial stability.

In November 2018, Amazon announced that it would invest in a new office in Nashville, bringing more than 5,000 corporate and technology jobs to the community to support Amazon’s operations business. Amazon recently crossed the 1,000-employee milestone in Nashville. As Amazon grows in Nashville, it is committed to supporting the local community.

“Amazon’s donation will help us keep more families in their homes, which is always our ultimate goal, because home ownership is the key to long-term wealth building,” said Marshall Crawford, CEO, The Housing Fund. “Across Middle Tennessee, there is a growing divide between wages and housing costs, forcing moderate-income families to make decisions about the future of their living conditions. For these families, these grants will be game-changing. We hope it spurs additional local partners to step up and donate because everyone benefits when more people can pay their bills.”

The Housing Fund’s guiding mission is to provide resources and creative leadership to help individuals and communities create and maintain affordable and healthy households. Approaching its 25th anniversary in 2021, The Housing Fund will use Amazon’s donation to help preserve long-term housing affordability for low- and moderate-income families struggling due to recent stressors. Through the Housing Resiliency Fund, The Housing Fund will make payments on behalf of qualified residents to mortgage companies and the Metro government to help mitigate the impact of rising housing costs. Additionally, The Housing Fund will conduct community outreach, build strong relationships, and coach and educate residents through a partnership with Citizens Savings Bank & Trust–the oldest African American bank in the country.

“Amazon’s $2.25 million donation to The Housing Fund will immediately support hundreds of families across Nashville, a community we are now proud to call home,” said Holly Sullivan, Head of Worldwide Economic Development at Amazon. “We applaud Marshall and his team’s steadfast leadership and commitment to equitable housing solutions in this region.”

Amazon has supported the Nashville area in several ways, including contributions and delivery service for local food banks, and funding computer science education for dozens of Metro Nashville Public Schools. This month, Amazon is committing additional donations supporting a range of Nashville nonprofits working in areas such as diversity and inclusion, child literacy, support for domestic violence survivors, assistance for musicians economically impacted by the pandemic, and the arts. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 12,000 jobs in Tennessee and invested more than $8.9 billion across the state, including compensation and infrastructure—from fulfillment centers and delivery stations to Whole Foods Market stores.