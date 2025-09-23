We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive company that helps us build the best range of products and services for our broad customer base. Over the last several years, we've proven that our work is most effective when our focus areas are built into our business and into the way we work, rather than a ‘bolted on’ program.
The word together is truly dynamic. When we’re scattered, we get it together. When challenges arise, we pull together. And when transformation is needed, we come together.
Unlock opportunities at Amazon: We've curated resources across six key areas—from business ownership to training and accessibility solutions—delivering visibility and accessibility to diverse communities.
Sell
Start earning with Amazon’s $50,000 incentive package. New sellers achieve their first sale within 60 days, proven by our 70% success rate. Your incentive package includes 10% back on your first $50,000 in branded sales, followed by 5% back through your first year until reaching $1,000,000.
Save $100 on shipments through the Amazon Partnered Carrier program, enjoy free storage and customer returns through automatic enrollment in the FBA New Selection program, and receive a $50 credit for Sponsored Products or Sponsored Brands advertising.
Supply
Amazon’s Supplier network builds relationships with small, medium, and large companies, both public and private, to create a robust global supplier ecosystem.
Our commitment to building strong supplier relationships remains as vital today as when we first began.
Own
Road to Ownership (R20) transforms successful Delivery Service Partner (DSP) employees into business owners. This accelerated training program provides comprehensive business operation knowledge and develops essential management skills.
Graduates receive a $30,000 grant to cover startup costs and living expenses during their business establishment phase.
Access
Amazon Access is a one-stop shop for customers to explore programs, discounts, and features that make shopping on Amazon even easier and more affordable— including options like payment with SNAP, EBT or Cash EBT, and discounted Prime memberships for EBT and Medicaid recipients.
Learn
AWS Skill Builder helps you build in-demand cloud and AI skills—your way—with an online learning center. Whether you're new to the cloud, an experienced builder, or an organization looking to innovate at scale, Skill Builder can help you stay current and reach your goals.
AWS Educate is free cloud computing education for all learners, offering curated paths to develop in-demand tech skills, especially in cloud and Al.
AWS Academy provides free cloud curriculum for college students, preparing them for industry certifications and high-demand cloud jobs with relevant skills.
Amazon Future Engineers is childhood-to-career program increasing computer science access for underserved and underrepresented students.
Discover
Opening doors to a wide range of career opportunities, Amazon creates multiple entry points for talent to join our workforce. Our programs provide direct experience and specialized training, ensuring everyone can find their path to success in tech and operations.
Note that this is not an exhaustive list of all offerings.