11 of Amazon’s most helpful accessibility features, from Dialogue Boost to Show and Tell

Amazon has been working to make its products accessible to everyone for a decade, and the company is just getting started.
According to the World Health Organization, some 1.3 billion people—one in six of us—currently experience a significant disability. And that fact is at the center of everything JoAnna Hansen does at Amazon.
Customers, advocates, and others are paying attention. In 2019, Amazon won the prestigious Helen Keller Achievement Award from the American Foundation for the Blind for its work to improve access to its products and services for people with disabilities. More recently, Amazon was awarded the Disability Smart Technology Award at the Business Disability Forum’s Disability Smart Awards. It was welcome validation, but the greatest endorsement comes from customers whose lives are impacted by Amazon’s accessible products.
To understand more about how Amazon approaches accessibility, here are 11 accessibility innovations from the last decade:
Hansen works alongside Devices Accessibility Director Peter Korn, one of Amazon’s original accessibility architects. Starting a decade ago, Korn and his colleagues helped found an affinity group for employees with disabilities, built an advisory team of world experts on disability and accessibility, and advocated for accessible design throughout the company.
To understand more about how Amazon approaches accessibility, here are 11 accessibility innovations from the last decade:
AlexaAmazon’s Alexa voice assistant helps customers in countless ways—whether it’s answering everyday questions, adding items to a shopping list, controlling smart home devices, making calls to loved ones, requesting your favorite entertainment, using skills to help with speech development, or leveraging Tap to Alexa to interact with Alexa on Fire tablets and Echo Show.“When I found Alexa, I realized how a smart device could be a total game changer for people like me,” says Eric, a customer who is quadriplegic and uses Alexa to make his home safer and more accessible.
Audio descriptionAn audio description provides an additional spoken audio track that supplements the main movie to describe what's happening on screen for someone who is blind or has low vision. Amazon has the world’s largest catalog of audio-described movies (includes content included in Prime Video membership and on-demand content available for purchase).
Closed captionsCustomers can choose from more than 160,000 captioned shows and movies on Prime Video.Devices Accessibility - Prime Video with captions (audio described)
Dialogue BoostThe first capability of its kind, Dialogue Boost analyzes the original audio in a movie or series and intelligently identifies points where dialogue may be hard to hear above background music and effects. Then, the feature isolates speech patterns and enhances audio to make the dialogue more clear. This AI-based approach delivers a targeted enhancement to portions of spoken dialogue, instead of a general amplification at the center channel in a home theater system.
Kindle Reading RulerReading Ruler in the Kindle app is one of many accessibility features supporting readers and authors. It highlights the text in an eBook, making it easier for a reader to keep track of their place. Other features include the ability to adjust line spacing, font sizes, types, and weights, control screen brightness, invert or change background colors, and pair your Kindle e-reader with high-quality narration from Audible.
Pair hearing aids and devices with Fire TVPeople with hearing loss can stream sound from their compatible Amazon Fire TV devices directly to their supported hearing implants or hearing aids via the open-source Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) protocol. Customers can pair compatible Bluetooth hearing aids and devices directly to their Fire TV Cube (2nd and 3rd Gen), Fire TV 4-Series, Fire TV Omni Series, and Fire TV Omni QLED series.Michael Forzano, an Amazon software engineer who was born blind and has used cochlear implants since losing his hearing in early childhood, said he would typically miss half of the words coming from his TV. Now, he can hear everything. “I’m really excited for the world that this is going to open up for me,” he said.Amazon and Cochlear Help Make Entertainment More Accessible
Amazon Hub Locker Accessibility featuresAmazon Lockers are secure, self-service kiosks where you can pick up packages. All Amazon Lockers offer accessibility features including talking lockers, larger and high-contrast touchscreen text, and a lower locker-slot preference to support access for customers who are blind, low vision, deaf, hard of hearing, or mobility impaired.
Screen Magnifier on Fire TVThe Screen Magnifier lets users zoom in to view the user interface more easily on their smart TV, while still showing the magnified view’s context in the upper right corner of the screen.
“Usually when you have a screen magnifier, it’s like looking through a straw, so you get a very narrow view of the screen, and you don’t have a lot of context,” said Mark Tamura, a senior software engineer at Amazon. “What we did with Fire TV was allow you to magnify and not have to pan around or be detached from what’s happening on the screen.”
Show and TellAvailable on Echo Show devices, Show and Tell helps identifies grocery products to assist those who are blind and low vision. Just hold up household products with packaging to the Echo camera and it will identify what you’re holding."Alexa, what am I holding?" - Accessibility
Switch AccessSwitch Access enables customers who have motor impairments, and are unable to touch the screen, to control their Fire Tablets via compatible Bluetooth devices.
VoiceView screen readerThe accessibility feature that started it all—screen reading. VoiceView speaks on-screen text out loud on all of our devices with screens, whether they’re a Kindle, Fire tablet, Echo Show, or Fire TV.
