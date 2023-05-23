The 6 best features of Amazon's new Fire Max 11, our biggest and most powerful tablet yet

Amazon’s new Fire tablet brings together a sleek design, enhanced processor, optional bundled accessories, and brilliant display for entertainment and personal productivity.
The Amazon Fire Tablet family is getting bigger. The new Fire Max 11, which Amazon launched today, is the company’s biggest, most powerful, and most versatile tablet yet. The tablet is packed with power and premium features that make it the perfect tool for work and play. It can be yours starting at just $229.99.
Here are six reasons why you need the Fire Max 11:
1.The biggest and most vibrant display in the Fire familyThe Fire Max 11’s brilliant 11-inch screen with 2.4-million-pixel (2000 x 1200) resolution is certified for low blue light and optimized for landscape viewing so you can enjoy millions of movies, TV series, apps, games, songs, and other content with sharp clarity and vivid color. Stream videos on Prime Video, Netflix, or HBO Max all day with 14 hours of battery life. With 64 or 128 GB storage, you can save all your favorites for offline viewing. Plus, try the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service on your Fire Max 11. Amazon Prime members can play popular games like Fortnite as part of their Prime membership.
2.The most powerful Fire tablet yetThe Fire Max 11 is Amazon's most powerful tablet yet, almost 50% faster than Amazon's next fastest tablet, with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and 4 GB RAM. Including support for advanced next-generation wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, streaming videos, gaming, or switching between apps is blazing fast. This power makes it easy to do more tasks in parallel, like using split-screen mode to make calls in Zoom or Microsoft Teams while taking notes on OneNote or sending emails using the magnetic Keyboard Case (sold separately).
3.Slim, lightweight, and eco-friendly designThe tablet’s sleek and stylish new aluminum design makes Fire Max 11 stand out. It comes with a strengthened glass surface and slim bezels, offering more display area for the screen. The device is three times as durable as the iPad 10.9” (10th generation) as measured in tumble tests, while remaining lightweight at just over a pound. Amazon makes it with 55% recycled aluminum and 34% post-consumer recycled plastics, and packs it in 100% recycled packaging. With a design that reflects decarbonization efforts in line with The Climate Pledge, Fire Max 11 carries the “Climate Pledge Friendly” badge on Amazon.com, and is certified by Carbon Trust’s Product Carbon Footprint Label.
4.Bundled accessory options fuel productivity and unleash creativityYou can turn your Fire Max 11 into a versatile 2-in-1 device by bundling the easy-to-attach, full-size magnetic Keyboard Case and Made for Amazon Stylus Pen starting at just $329.99. The Keyboard Case provides two customizable shortcut keys and 15 pre-programmed shortcut keys to make doing your favorite tasks easier; a fluid trackpad enables quick navigation; and the case magnetically connects to the tablet so you can use it with no setup or charging required.The Made for Amazon Stylus Pen lets you draw and design in apps like Picsart, mark up your documents by hand in Microsoft 365, and take handwritten notes in OneNote. Plus, Fire Max 11 features on-device handwriting recognition with the write-to-type feature. Simply tap with the stylus on a text field, like the Silk browser, Universal Search, or the body of an email, and Fire Max 11 automatically lets you start writing on the screen. Handwriting will be converted automatically to text in the text field.
5.Fingerprint recognition technology makes unlocking simpleYou can simply touch the power button to unlock the device, thanks to an integrated fingerprint recognition sensor. The Fire Max 11 is the first Fire tablet to offer this hassle-free feature. You can enroll multiple fingerprints and additional user profiles, and it works to verify your identity in supported apps as well.
6.Versatile software experience with Fire OSWith Fire OS, customers get a great experience they won’t find with other tablets. With discovery tools and a recommendation engine, the For You page on the home screen is a great place to discover your next new movie, book, game, and more. The Fire Max 11 is also built with Alexa. You can simply ask Alexa to play a song, start an Audible book, launch a trivia game, find your favorite movies, show your calendar, Drop In on a friend or family member, and more—using only your voice. And with the Device Dashboard on the home screen, you can control your Alexa-enabled smart home devices directly from Fire Max 11. Show Mode allows you to turn your Fire Max 11 into an Echo Show-like screen for your smart home.
Fire Max 11 and accessories will begin shipping next month. For more information or to pre-order, go to the Fire Max 11 product page.
