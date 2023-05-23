The 6 best features of Amazon's new Fire Max 11, our biggest and most powerful tablet yet

You can turn your Fire Max 11 into a versatile 2-in-1 device by bundling the easy-to-attach, full-size magnetic Keyboard Case and Made for Amazon Stylus Pen. The Keyboard Case provides two customizable shortcut keys and 15 pre-programmed shortcut keys to make doing your favorite tasks easier; a fluid trackpad enables quick navigation; and the case magnetically connects to the tablet so you can use it with no setup or charging required.The Made for Amazon Stylus Pen lets you draw and design in apps like Picsart, mark up your documents by hand in Microsoft 365, and take handwritten notes in OneNote. Plus, Fire Max 11 features on-device handwriting recognition with the write-to-type feature. Simply tap with the stylus on a text field, like the Silk browser, Universal Search, or the body of an email, and Fire Max 11 automatically lets you start writing on the screen. Handwriting will be converted automatically to text in the text field.