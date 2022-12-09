Amazon Games has a new publishing agreement with Bandai Namco Online to bring Blue Protocol, a multiplayer online action role-playing game featuring beautiful, anime-inspired art, to North America, Europe, South America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Blue Protocol will be free to play, and will launch for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2023, with a Closed Beta test on PC earlier in the year. View the gameplay trailer, which debuted at this year’s Game Awards.

“Blue Protocol is a beautifully crafted game; it’s like an anime come to life,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. “Bandai Namco Online has created a world of the highest quality with a compelling story that will build community and immerse players in an action-packed adventure. As anime continues to rise in popularity globally, we look forward to bringing Blue Protocol to players in the West next year.”

Blue Protocol, co-developed by Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios, takes players on a heroic journey through Regnas, a world teetering on the brink of destruction after millennia of conflict and technology overuse. Players must unite and harness the mysterious light called Flux to defeat powerful foes. Players can fully customize their character, and choose from five unique classes at launch: the sturdy Blade Warden, the valiant Twin Striker, the versatile Keen Strider, the multifaceted Spell Weaver, or the damage-dealing Foe Breaker. Aided by Echoes, mystical summoned creatures with powerful attacks, players will unlock their memories and fight to save the world.

“Amazon’s commitment to quality and attention to detail in bringing Blue Protocol to new audiences is exemplary,” said Sokichi Shimooka, executive producer of Blue Protocol at Bandai Namco Online. “The Amazon Games team’s deep expertise in operating multiplayer games, combined with Amazon’s publishing resources and transmedia opportunities, made them the ideal publisher for Blue Protocol in the West. We’re excited to work together to bring players an incredible experience.”

Blue Protocol will be the latest title in Amazon Games’ portfolio of high-quality live service games, including Lost Ark and New World. This collaboration follows previously announced publishing agreements with leading global developers, including Smilegate RPG, Glowmade, and Disruptive Games.

For more information and to stay up to date on Blue Protocol, follow along at @BlueProtocol and PlayBlueProtocol.com.

Sign up for a chance to be selected for the Closed Beta.