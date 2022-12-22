Each week after the Thursday Night Football (TNF) game, Amazon Music hosts a live-streamed concert as a part of its new Amazon Music Live concerts series. Fans from around the world can watch through Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and the shows run the gamut of musical tastes, featuring top artists in hip-hop, pop, and even a little country.

While most fans watch through the livestream, Amazon Music also invites guests from the Los Angeles area to attend the taping at a local studio in the heart of Hollywood. I was lucky enough to score an invite to the taping of the show for Latin pop sensation Anitta and the whole experience was pretty amazing.

Fans arrived early to check out the venue ahead of the show. Fun fact: The taping took place at Red Studios, which is also a filming location for the hit Prime Video series, Bosch: Legacy.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty

After making my way through security, soft lighting led me through an alleyway to the event.

The first stop on the agenda was a photo opp on the black carpet, where guests get the full Hollywood experience on the way into the show.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty

Next up, I grabbed some food from Kogi, a famed Los Angeles food truck that caters each event. Each week’s menu features food inspired by the local cuisine of the cities playing in the Thursday Night Football game. This week’s options were California carne asada burritos from San Francisco and chicken teriyaki quesadillas from Seattle.

Food in tow, I stopped by the Twitch livestream to watch as the Amazon Music Live show hosts interviewed two of the American Sign Language interpreters who help provide a more inclusive experience for fans who are deaf or hard of hearing.

After the interview, I headed into the building to grab a drink and enjoy my food on a comfy couch.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty

I couldn’t resist taking a few photos of my club soda in its cute Amazon Music Live cup and accompanying napkin.

Belly full, I headed up to the VIP area to make use of my nifty VIP bracelet. The space offered a full view of the stage along with couches and TVs playing the TNF game. A-listers make appearances in the VIP section during each week’s show. I’m no name dropper, but I heard a star at a previous week’s show is known to “shine bright like a diamond,” if you catch my drift.

My final stop before the show was to grab another photo at the photobooth. Those in line ahead of me were experts at posing. Me? I ended up striking a pose straight out of a photoshoot for senior pictures.

Once I had my photo, I headed through what looked like a time portal toward the stage.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty

A large screen featured a countdown from 10, then split to reveal the custom-designed set for the week.

The artists lead the set design for each week, and Anitta chose an all-white aesthetic featuring mirrors and Grecian busts.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty

Anitta and her dancers took the stage right on time and the crowd went wild.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty

Her voice was incredible and her dance moves were absolutely mind-blowing.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty

I sang, I danced, I converted to a full-fledged Anitta fan.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty

Fortunately for this thirtysomething concertgoer, the show was incredibly entertaining AND it ended at a reasonable hour.

Photo by Jesse Lirola

I tucked myself in with the free, Amazon Music Live T-shirt I picked up at the show, and fell asleep to Anitta’s beautiful voice playing in my head.

If you haven’t caught an Amazon Music Live show yet—or if you want to watch any of them again—head to Prime Video to stream now.