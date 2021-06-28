Amazon Music and Disney+ are offering new and existing Amazon Music Unlimited customers Disney+, on us. Starting today, Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the U.S. and Canada will have access to some of the best new shows and films streaming on Disney+.

New Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the U.S. and Canada are eligible for 6 months of Disney+ on us while existing Amazon Music Unlimited customers in those territories will receive 3 months of Disney+ on us. Eligible customers can go here to redeem their Disney+ subscription. (Current subscribers to Disney+ are ineligible for this promotion.)

Amazon Music Unlimited already offers customers access to the hottest new music available, including the Rap Rotation playlist for hip-hop in heavy rotation and the Pop Culture playlist for today’s pop hits, as well as stations like R&B Rotation Radio, Chill Electronic, and Ultimate Jazz. Amazon Music customers will now be able to watch films like Disney and Pixar's Luca and Marvel Studios' new series Loki. In the coming months, Disney+ will be launching additional new series, including Monsters at Work (July 7) and Turner & Hooch (July 21).

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.