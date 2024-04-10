Fallout, a new Prime Video series based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, is set in a post-apocalyptic America more than 200 years in the future.

Following nuclear war where the ‘haves’ remain safe in fallout bunkers called Vaults and ‘have-nots’ are left to fend for themselves against mutants in the Wasteland, the series centers around the intersection of three different characters fighting for their survival.

The series is executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), and co-created by showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (Portlandia).

Aaron Moten (Mozart in the Jungle) plays Maximus, a squire of the Brotherhood of Steel. In the Fallout universe, the Brotherhood is described as a paramilitary order that is tasked with protecting and regulating advanced technology.

Aaron spoke with Amazon ahead of the series release on April 10.

Check out our extended Q&A below:



What can you tell us about the characters in Fallout?

“Fallout is this entirely different imagined past that then becomes this imagined future. The three main characters come from different aspects of the Wasteland: We have a vault dweller, who has lived her entire life in the vault; we have our cool character who has spent over 200 years walking the Wasteland; and we have Maximus, who I play, and is an initiate of the Brotherhood of Steel.”

How does the series compare to the games?

“Howard Cummings [production designer] has done an incredible job of pulling directly from the games. These worlds already do exist in three-dimensional form and the entire team, along with Jonathan Nolan and our showrunners, have made the series a live-action version of what already exists in the games.”

You play the character Maximus. Can you tell us more about him?

“Maximus in an interesting character, one I was jumping at the opportunity for a chance to play. He is a very concerned person with how he is viewed in this world. He’s concerned about finding his place in it, and I don’t think he really knows what that is. The wonderful thing about this show is that we get a nice starting place for all of these characters and understand them more and more as we go along and watch them make choices.”

There’s a lot of great talent attached to this series, both in front and behind the camera. What was it like working with them to bring this adaptation to Prime Video?

“Amazing! Amazing to feel that you can trust your collaborators. That’s part of the power that Amazon brought to this project. It felt great to be guided by Jonathan Nolan, day in and day out. It’s a freeing experience to trust your collaborators because you feel that you do have a safety net of some kind. You can take risks and try things and be able to get something beautifully put together by the end of it.”

What do you want to tell fans of the video games about why they should watch the series?

“Fallout, as a video game, has a tone to it that is drastically different than any other video game. It’s what the fans of Fallout really hold dear to themselves. It’s a game that stretches the drama, comedy, and outrageousness into this swirling mixing pot. In order to nail a tone like that, the conversation was always “what is possible in a moment?” with a script.

Is there anything you can tell us about the series that no one knows yet?

“I’m really most excited for people to enjoy this show because you don’t know where it’s going. They’re going to keep us guessing as an audience as we watch this and it’s going to be thrilling because of that.”

Prime Video will release all eight episodes of Fallout on April 10 at 6 p.m. Pacific Time. Watch the official trailer and learn more about how MGM studios brought the Fallout world to life.