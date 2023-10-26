The sports comedy stream “TNF with Dude Perfect” will return during Thursday Night Football (TNF) with back-to-back streams in November. The first stream of the 2023 season will take place during the first-ever NFL Black Friday game on November 24, which is expected to kick off at 3:00 p.m. EST. The next "TNF with Dude Perfect” stream will take place during the TNF game on November 30, when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Dallas Cowboys.

This season, fans can expect to see famed creators Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert, Cory and Coby Cotton, and Cody Jones sharing their unique and hilarious experience watching the game on Prime Video. The stream will feature their over-the-top TNF watch parties with special guests, outrageous stunts, competitions, and the occasional world-record attempt. It all adds up to a rollicking and high-spirited TNF event that the whole family can enjoy together.

“We’re pumped to be coming back to bring the Dude Perfect experience to Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football! We have a blast with these alternate streams and love presenting a unique way to watch a live NFL game that brings families together,” said Dude Perfect’s Tyler Toney. “To be part of the first-ever NFL Black Friday celebration is an added bonus, and then we come right back six days later for the Seahawks-Cowboys showdown in Big D—it doesn’t get any better!”

How to watch 'TNF with Dude Perfect'

“TNF with Dude Perfect” will stream during select Thursday Night Football games. The Black Friday game will be available for free, even if you’re not a Prime member. You will need to join Prime or start a free 30-day trial to catch the rest of the games in the season. See the full schedule for details.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch TNF games on Prime Video in their living rooms or on the go via connected televisions, streaming media players, mobile devices, or set-top boxes by using the Prime Video app. In addition, viewers can stream online on Amazon, and on phones and tablets with NFL+. Each TNF game also streams live on Twitch and is available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams, as well as in Spanish language on Prime Video.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome back 'TNF with Dude Perfect’ as part of Prime Video’s inaugural Black Friday football celebration,” said Jared Stacy, director of live production, Prime Video Sports. “The Dudes’ infectious energy and passion for the game make them a natural fit for our enhanced Black Friday coverage, and the unique afternoon time slot on November 24 presents an added opportunity for parents to watch this family-friendly NFL special alongside their kids.”



This announcement was made today in advance of an on-stage Dude Perfect appearance at the Amazon unBoxed event, Amazon's event for advertisers, in Manhattan.