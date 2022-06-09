Amazon is constantly looking for ways to make shopping for fashion online easier for customers. That’s why we’re introducing Virtual Try-On for Shoes, an interactive mobile experience that allows customers to visualize how a pair of shoes will look on themselves from every angle and to better inform purchasing decisions, from the comfort of their home or on the go.

Available for customers in the U.S. and Canada, Virtual Try-On for Shoes can be accessed via the Amazon shopping app on iOS. Thousands of sneaker styles are currently available from brands including New Balance, adidas, Reebok, Puma, Superga, Lacoste, Asics, and Saucony.

After selecting a shoe, customers can tap the “Virtual Try-On” button below the product image and point the camera on their mobile device at their feet to see how the shoes look on them. Customers can then move their feet to see how the shoes look from every angle.

Within the experience, customers can seamlessly change colors of the selected footwear by scrolling through the carousel of options without ever leaving the experience. Customers can also take a photo of the virtual shoe they’re trying on and share the photo with friends through social media.

“Amazon Fashion’s goal is to create innovative experiences that make shopping for fashion online easier and more delightful for customers,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion. “We’re excited to introduce Virtual Try-On for Shoes, so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are. We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles.”

Virtual Try-On for Shoes also provides brands a new way to showcase their products and make shopping for their styles easier and more interactive.

“Innovation and elevating consumer experiences are at the core of New Balance. We’re excited to showcase our footwear selection in Amazon Fashion’s Virtual Try-On for Shoes as we continue to look for immersive ways to engage our shared customer base,” said Melissa Worth, senior vice president of North America at New Balance.

Learn more about Virtual Try-On for Shoes.