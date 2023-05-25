Amazon Prime teamed up with award-winning director, Michael Spiccia and MJZ Productions to release a new ad that shows how Prime helps members get everything they want and need, quickly and reliably.

The new Prime commercial called "Gourmet Guard" follows a security guard as he discovers a passion for cooking, and a new career path. The culinary enthusiast is bored with his meal options on the job and finds inspiration from Prime Video shows to learn to prepare delicious meals with help from cookbooks and kitchen necessities, all delivered quickly thanks to Prime.

In the final scene, he sees a sign on a restaurant window advertising a job opening for a chef. He stops, smiles, and ponders the possibilities that lie ahead.

The new commercial is a part of Prime’s global, “It’s on Prime” campaign, which showcases how a single Prime membership helps members get more out of whatever they’re into, and wherever life takes you.

If you’re already a Prime member, head to our Prime benefits hub to learn more about all the cool perks that come with your membership like exclusive deals, free delivery, prescription savings, and quality entertainment. Not a member yet? A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year—but Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits.

Prime Access, for instance, is just $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid. Prime Student—another discounted membership—is $7.49 per month or $69 per year for members enrolled in two or four-year colleges that includes additional exclusive perks specifically for students.

Amazon also offers a 30-day trial for Prime and Prime Access, so you can take advantage of Prime’s benefits without paying a membership fee for 30 days to see if a membership is right for you.