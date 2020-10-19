Amazon Renewed is a trusted destination for refurbished smartphones, computers, gaming consoles, power tools, and other products that work and look like new.

"Amazon Renewed is a great option for customers who want high-quality, pre-owned products," said Steve Downer, Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Amazon. "The products function like new, have few visible cosmetic imperfections, and are backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee. And when customers purchase a pre-owned product, they minimize their impact on the environment—it’s a win-win."

Second life, but not second hand

All Amazon Renewed products are professionally-inspected and tested by a third-party company to function and look like new. The products are cleaned and show minimal-to-no signs of wear.

Priced so customers can save on brands they love

Whether shopping for a smartphone, camera, or TV, customers can find many of their favorite brands on Amazon Renewed, at up to 40% off the original price. Product categories include smartphones, computers, laptops, home and kitchen items, tools, smart watches, gaming, tablets, cameras, lawn and garden items, office products, home entertainment, and headphones.

Backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee

We want customers to be delighted with their Amazon Renewed purchase. If they aren’t completely satisfied, they can return the product within 90 days of receipt for a replacement or refund. That means customers can shop with peace of mind.

Better for the planet

When customers purchase a product from Amazon Renewed, they are recycling that product and reducing electronic waste, which extends the lifetime of the product. This effort supports our commitment to The Climate Pledge, our commitment to be net zero by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. We are minimizing waste, increasing recycling, and providing options for our customers to reuse, repair, and recycle their products—sending less material to the landfill and more back into the circular economy loop.

