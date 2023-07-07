One Medical joined Amazon in early 2023, and One Medical is now offering a discount for new U.S. members.

Now through Prime Day, only Prime members can get their first year of a One Medical membership for $144 per year (usually $199, 28% savings). That’s the equivalent of $12 a month.

One Medical is a national primary care organization that offers seamless in-office and 24/7 virtual care services, on-site labs, and programs for preventive care, chronic care management, common illnesses, and more.

An annual membership provides access to convenient services like 24/7 on-demand care through video chat or secure messaging, insurance navigation, and easy in-app booking of same or next-day remote or in-person appointments.

On-demand virtual care services, like 24/7 video chat and easy in-app messaging, are included in the membership at no extra cost. For other services, such as appointments and labs, One Medical accepts health plans from most insurance carriers as well as Medicare.

One Medical also makes office visits pleasant with many welcoming and conveniently-located offices across the U.S. to choose from. Appointments start on time, and offer more time between you and your provider.

Visit One Medical and use code OMPRIME to redeem this special Prime Day offer and receive $55 off your first year of membership. You can also find additional details about the offer and One Medical there.

Learn more about Prime Day 2023 and top deals.