Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Week is almost here. Starting Friday, November 20, through November 27 (Black Friday), customers can visit amazon.com/blackfriday or shop on the Amazon App to score tens of thousands of Black Friday deals on top gifts, plus thousands of deals from small businesses. Deals will drop daily throughout the week, and many will only last for 24 hours. To find the latest deals, look for the “Black Friday Deal” badge, or enlist Alexa’s help by asking, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

From new gadgets and electronics, to kid-favorite toys, must-have home and kitchen items, seasonal fashion finds, and beauty favorites, you’ll find a wide selection of Black Friday deals on Amazon during the week-long event. The deals included below—and many more—will be available on various dates and times during the Black Friday Deals Week.

Support small businesses on Amazon

Amazon Devices

Amazon Brands

Save up to 20% on gaming accessories from AmazonBasics

Save up to 20% on office products from AmazonBasics

Save up to 20% on mattresses from Rivet and AmazonBasics

Save up to 20% on select furniture and décor from Rivet

Save 40% on Wag dog food and treats

Save 20% on Belei skincare

Save 20% on nutrition and wellness products from Amazon Elements and Revly

Save 20% on coffee, snacks, and other grocery essentials from Solimo, Happy Belly, and Amazon Fresh

Save up to 30% on select men's and women's fashion from our brands including fleeces and puffers in bright colors, neutrals, and animal prints

Fashion

Save up to 30% on select seasonal fashion trends including animal prints, plaids, and cozy loungewear

Save up to 20% on select Fall fashion from Shopbop including Rag & Bone, Frame, and Free People

Save up to 30% on select C9 Champion

Save up to 30% on select most loved Men's clothing, shoes, and watches

Save up to 40% on select Calvin Klein underwear

Save up to 50% on select top watch brands from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, and more

Save up to 30% on select adidas active wear, backpacks, and more

Save up to 40% on select apparel from Tommy Hilfiger

Save up to 50% on select Samsonite and American Tourister luggage

Beauty, Health, and Personal Care

Save up to 40% on premium beauty and professional beauty appliances

Save up to 50% on Premium Beauty from Mario Badescu, Elemis, Oribe

Save up to 40% on Gillette and Venus razors, refills, and more

Save up to 40% on Waterpik Aquarius

Save up to 47% on toothbrush and toothpaste from Oral-B, Crest, and more

Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit

Toys & Games

Save up to 30% on games from Exploding Kittens and more

Save up to 30% on preschool toys from Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, Hape, Jazwares, and more

Save up to 30% on STEM toys from Learning Resources

Save up to 55% on the Monster Jam Grim Takedown Playse

Save up to 40% on the KidKraft Super Vortex Racing Tower

Save on select Princess toys and accessories

Save on select Star Wars toys and accessories

Save on select Marvel toys and accessories

Save on select LEGO toys

Household, Kitchen, Office, Smart Home, and Home Improvement

Save up to 40% on select Ninja Kitchen Products

Save on select BlendTec products

Save on select Cuisinart products

Save up to 33% on select Instant Pot Ultras

Save on select Cosori air fryers and accessories

Save up to 20% on select Molekule air purifiers

Save 15% on Winix A230 air purifier

Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums

Save up to 20% on select Samsung Cube smart air purifier

Save 30% or more on select Samsung vacuums

Save on select iRobot products

Save 20% on select Fraser Hill Farm Christmas Trees

Save 33% on select Ecovacs Ozmo T5

Save on select Bissell products

Save on select Levoit products

Save up to 20% on Moen showerheads and faucets

Save 20% on Bio Bidet Supreme elongated bidet toilet seat

Save on Kasa TP Link Smart Plug

Save up to 25% on Broan ventilation fans

Save up to 25% on select Hansgrohe kitchen and bathroom products

Buy a myQ Smart Garage Hub and connect to Key by Amazon to receive a $30 Credit (Terms and Conditions apply)

Save up to 25% on select Hunter fans

Save up to 30% on select Sengled lightbulbs

Save up to 25% on select Yale Assure locks

Save 40% on select Simplisafe security systems

Save up to 30% on Zmodo security cameras

Save 15% or more on home office and bedroom furniture from Modway, Serta, Safco, and more

Save up to 15% on select rugs from Safavieh, nuLOOM, and more

Save up to 20% on select Lucid Gel Memory Foam mattresses

Save up to 30% on select Zinus Furniture

Save on the new Rocketbook Panda Planner from Treasure Truck

Save up to 30% on Rocketbook reusable notebooks

Save up to 50% on markers and pencils from Prismacolor, Sharpie, and more

Electronics

Save up to 30% on Kodak Instant cameras and printers

Save up to 30% on Tile trackers

Save up to 50% on Olympus cameras

Save up to 33% on Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones

Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Indy True and XT earbuds

Save up to 70% on Norton security software

Save 40% on Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements

Save $50 on Microsoft Office Home and Student

Save up to 25% on select PlayStation subscriptions

Save up to $10 on select Xbox One controllers

Save up to 50% on Square Enix games

Save 16% on Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Save $15 on Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months

Save on Samsung TVs

Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD TVs

Save on Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs

Save on TVs under $1000

Save up to 25% on TVs 75 inches and larger

Save up to 30% off Wireless Chargers and Accessories

Save up to $10 off select Xbox One controllers

Tools, Lawn & Garden, and Major Appliances

Save 15% on select Walsh appliances

Save 15% on select Cosmo appliances

Save 15% on Midea 3.1 Cu. Ft. compact refrigerator

Save 15% on select NewAir appliances

Save 15% on GE Profile Nugget Ice Maker

Save 10% on select GE compact refrigerators

Save 40% on Samsung AirDresser

Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents plants

Save up to 17% on select Masterbuilt digital electric smoker

Save 15% on select pool covers from Robelle & Pool Mate

Save up to 30% off select Snow Joe snow removal equipment

Save 15% or more on select Sun Joe & Snow Joe products

Save up to 20% on select EGO and SKIL outdoor tools

Save up to 30% on select Greenworks power tools

Save up to 30% on select Renogy Solar products

Save 15% on select Worx chainsaws

Save 20% on select Worx tools

Save up to 30% on select DEWALT tool

Save up to 20% on select SKIL tools

Save up to 31% on select Gerber tools & knives

Save up to 15% on select Fluke tools

Save up to 20% on select Apex tools

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 15% on select Intex Airbeds

Save up to 25% on select SUUNTO smartwatches

Save up to 15% on select Sunny Health & Fitness gym equipment

Save up to 25% on select baseball and softball equipment

Save up to 20% on select kids bikes, adult bikes, helmets, and more

Save up to 60% on select golf clubs, balls, and accessories

Save up to 25% on Joola table tennis tables and accessories

Save up to 15% on Stiga table tennis tables

Save up to 30% on adidas shoes, apparel, and accessories

Audible, Music, Prime Video, Kindle, and Books

Audible: through December 31, new members save nearly 40% on the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95 per month.

through December 31, new members save nearly 40% on the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95 per month. Amazon Music: New Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free and a wide selection of popular podcasts.

New Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free and a wide selection of popular podcasts. Amazon Music: Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.

Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts. Amazon Music: With purchase of select Echo devices, New Amazon Music Unlimited customers will receive six months of the premium, ad-free streaming tier for free.

With purchase of select Echo devices, New Amazon Music Unlimited customers will receive six months of the premium, ad-free streaming tier for free. Prime Video: For a limited time, eligible Prime Video customers who are not already subscribed to Noggin via Prime Video Channels will be able to subscribe for $0.99 per month for up to two months.

For a limited time, eligible Prime Video customers who are not already subscribed to Noggin via Prime Video Channels will be able to subscribe for $0.99 per month for up to two months. Kindle: Enjoy two months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99—access more than 1 million books, popular magazines, and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new members only. Terms and Conditions apply.

Enjoy two months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99—access more than 1 million books, popular magazines, and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new members only. Terms and Conditions apply. Books: Save up to 50% with discounts and flash deals on select multi-genre books and eBooks. Looking for gifts for everyone on your list? Check out the new Books Gift Guide here

Pets

Up to 51% off Dog and Cat Food from Wellpet

Save up to 30% on Greenies and Dentastix treats

Save on Hill’s Science Diet Dog and Cat Food

Save up to 20% on Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment

Business, Industrial, and Scientific

Save 15% on AmScope microscope kits for students and kids

Save 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Save up to 40% on Mynt 3D Printing Pens and Accessories

Save 15% on Flashforge Creator Pro 3D Printer

Save 16% on Dremel Digilab 3D Printer 3D45

Save 19% on Flashforge Finder 3D Printer

Save up to 15% on First Aid Only all-purpose first aid kit

Save 15% on Fluke 62 Max Thermometer and Fluke 59 Max Infrared Thermometer

Save up to 20% off on 3M Littmann stethoscopes

Automotive

Save up to 15% on Gold Eagle All Surface Interior Cleaner

Save up to 30% on Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash

Save up to 15% on Turtle Wax Seal N Shine with Premium Microfiber Towel and ICE Spray Wax

Save up to 25% on Gold Eagle Spray Wax and Quick Detailer with UV Protectant

Save 50% on Tire Installation

Save up to 20% on Select Gator ETX Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Covers

Additionally, customers can enter our Holiday Vehicle Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe from December 1 to December 31, 2020. To enter, customers need to visit one of the following pages: 1) Automotive Storefront Sweepstakes Landing Page Hyundai Santa Fe Vehicle Detail Page Hyundai Virtual Showroom

Amazon Gift Cards

November 26 through November 30, save 20% or more on select gift card brands including Gap, H&M, Petco, and more.

Now through December 31, customers using Amazon Reload

Now through December 20, first-time Amazon Gift Card shoppers will receive a $15 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards. The promotional credit expires on February 6, 2021. Other restrictions apply.



Amazon Credit Cards

Now through December 22, with an eligible Prime membership, customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card will instantly receive a $100 Gift Card. Prime Cardmembers earn 5% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com. Additionally, customers without a Prime membership can apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and receive a $60 Gift Card upon approval, in addition to earning 3% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com as a cardmember. Restrictions apply. Visit amazon.com/visa

Whole Foods Market

Both in-store and online, Prime members can receive exclusive discounts on customer favorites including candles (30% off) and all reusable water bottles and accessories (30% off) from November 18 to December 1. From November 27 to December 1, all customers can get 25% off on all probiotic supplements, with Prime members getting an additional 10% off the sale price.

Woot! and Amazon Warehouse