Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Week is almost here. Starting Friday, November 20, through November 27 (Black Friday), customers can visit amazon.com/blackfriday or shop on the Amazon App to score tens of thousands of Black Friday deals on top gifts, plus thousands of deals from small businesses. Deals will drop daily throughout the week, and many will only last for 24 hours. To find the latest deals, look for the “Black Friday Deal” badge, or enlist Alexa’s help by asking, “Alexa, what are my deals?”
From new gadgets and electronics, to kid-favorite toys, must-have home and kitchen items, seasonal fashion finds, and beauty favorites, you’ll find a wide selection of Black Friday deals on Amazon during the week-long event. The deals included below—and many more—will be available on various dates and times during the Black Friday Deals Week.
Support small businesses on Amazon
- Save on thousands of Small Business Holiday Deals from November 26 to November 30. Customers can also shop for gifts exclusively from small businesses in the Small Business Gift Guide.
- Save up to 20% on gifts and décor from Amazon Handmade Makers, such as Hereafter You + Me Puzzle Piece Wood Ornaments and Melanie Golden Topaz Stud Earrings. Customers can also support small businesses and Makers by browsing unique, handcrafted items in the Handmade Holiday Gift Guide.
- Save from small brands on Amazon Launchpad, such as 50% on Ubeesize Cell Phone Ring Lights and Tripods, 35% on JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder, 15% on MOKOQI Star Projector Night Lights for Kids, and 20% on OVAL Smart Home. Customers can discover new, unique, and unexpected products from today’s emerging brands in the Launchpad Holiday Gift Guide.
- Save on a new service called Amazon Explore that lets customers take live, customized virtual experiences to shop for unique gifts at boutiques and markets all around the world. Amazon Explore is a way for customers to support small businesses and even get to know shop owners and hosts while virtually browsing items, asking questions, and purchasing gifts instantly.
Amazon Devices
- Get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Show 5 for just $149.99
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $80 off—just $169.99
- Kindle is $30 off—just $59.99
- The all-new Echo Dot is $21 off—just $28.99
- The all-new Echo Dot with Clock is $21 off—just $38.99
- The all-new Echo is $30 off—just $69.99
- Get the all-new Echo Dot and a Sengled Smart Bulb for just $28.99
- Fire HD 10 tablet is $70 off—just $79.99
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is $70 off—just $129.99
- The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is $40 off—just $59.99
- The all-new eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) is $56 off—just $223.00
- The all-new Blink Outdoor camera kits are up to $130 off
- Get an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini for just $49.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite is $12 off—just $17.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $12 off—just $27.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off—just $29.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Accessories Essential Bundle is $12.98 off—just $59.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite Accessories Essential Bundle is $12.98 off—just $49.99
Amazon Brands
- Save up to 20% on gaming accessories from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 20% on office products from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 20% on mattresses from Rivet and AmazonBasics
- Save up to 20% on select furniture and décor from Rivet
- Save 40% on Wag dog food and treats
- Save 20% on Belei skincare
- Save 20% on nutrition and wellness products from Amazon Elements and Revly
- Save 20% on coffee, snacks, and other grocery essentials from Solimo, Happy Belly, and Amazon Fresh
- Save up to 30% on select men's and women's fashion from our brands including fleeces and puffers in bright colors, neutrals, and animal prints
Fashion
- Save up to 30% on select seasonal fashion trends including animal prints, plaids, and cozy loungewear
- Save up to 20% on select Fall fashion from Shopbop including Rag & Bone, Frame, and Free People
- Save up to 30% on select C9 Champion
- Save up to 30% on select most loved Men's clothing, shoes, and watches
- Save up to 40% on select Calvin Klein underwear
- Save up to 50% on select top watch brands from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, and more
- Save up to 30% on select adidas active wear, backpacks, and more
- Save up to 40% on select apparel from Tommy Hilfiger
- Save up to 50% on select Samsonite and American Tourister luggage
Beauty, Health, and Personal Care
- Save up to 40% on premium beauty and professional beauty appliances
- Save up to 50% on Premium Beauty from Mario Badescu, Elemis, Oribe
- Save up to 40% on Gillette and Venus razors, refills, and more
- Save up to 40% on Waterpik Aquarius
- Save up to 47% on toothbrush and toothpaste from Oral-B, Crest, and more
- Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit
Toys & Games
- Save up to 30% on games from Exploding Kittens and more
- Save up to 30% on preschool toys from Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, Hape, Jazwares, and more
- Save up to 30% on STEM toys from Learning Resources
- Save up to 55% on the Monster Jam Grim Takedown Playse
- Save up to 40% on the KidKraft Super Vortex Racing Tower
- Save on select Princess toys and accessories
- Save on select Star Wars toys and accessories
- Save on select Marvel toys and accessories
- Save on select LEGO toys
Household, Kitchen, Office, Smart Home, and Home Improvement
- Save up to 40% on select Ninja Kitchen Products
- Save on select BlendTec products
- Save on select Cuisinart products
- Save up to 33% on select Instant Pot Ultras
- Save on select Cosori air fryers and accessories
- Save up to 20% on select Molekule air purifiers
- Save 15% on Winix A230 air purifier
- Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums
- Save up to 20% on select Samsung Cube smart air purifier
- Save 30% or more on select Samsung vacuums
- Save on select iRobot products
- Save 20% on select Fraser Hill Farm Christmas Trees
- Save 33% on select Ecovacs Ozmo T5
- Save on select Bissell products
- Save on select Levoit products
- Save up to 20% on Moen showerheads and faucets
- Save 20% on Bio Bidet Supreme elongated bidet toilet seat
- Save on Kasa TP Link Smart Plug
- Save up to 25% on Broan ventilation fans
- Save up to 25% on select Hansgrohe kitchen and bathroom products
- Buy a myQ Smart Garage Hub and connect to Key by Amazon to receive a $30 Credit (Terms and Conditions apply)
- Save up to 25% on select Hunter fans
- Save up to 30% on select Sengled lightbulbs
- Save up to 25% on select Yale Assure locks
- Save 40% on select Simplisafe security systems
- Save up to 30% on Zmodo security cameras
- Save 15% or more on home office and bedroom furniture from Modway, Serta, Safco, and more
- Save up to 15% on select rugs from Safavieh, nuLOOM, and more
- Save up to 20% on select Lucid Gel Memory Foam mattresses
- Save up to 30% on select Zinus Furniture
- Save on the new Rocketbook Panda Planner from Treasure Truck
- Save up to 30% on Rocketbook reusable notebooks
- Save up to 50% on markers and pencils from Prismacolor, Sharpie, and more
Electronics
- Save up to 30% on Kodak Instant cameras and printers
- Save up to 30% on Tile trackers
- Save up to 50% on Olympus cameras
- Save up to 33% on Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Indy True and XT earbuds
- Save up to 70% on Norton security software
- Save 40% on Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements
- Save $50 on Microsoft Office Home and Student
- Save up to 25% on select PlayStation subscriptions
- Save up to $10 on select Xbox One controllers
- Save up to 50% on Square Enix games
- Save 16% on Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Save $15 on Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months
- Save on Samsung TVs
- Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD TVs
- Save on Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs
- Save on TVs under $1000
- Save up to 25% on TVs 75 inches and larger
- Save up to 30% off Wireless Chargers and Accessories
- Save up to $10 off select Xbox One controllers
Tools, Lawn & Garden, and Major Appliances
- Save 15% on select Walsh appliances
- Save 15% on select Cosmo appliances
- Save 15% on Midea 3.1 Cu. Ft. compact refrigerator
- Save 15% on select NewAir appliances
- Save 15% on GE Profile Nugget Ice Maker
- Save 10% on select GE compact refrigerators
- Save 40% on Samsung AirDresser
- Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents plants
- Save up to 17% on select Masterbuilt digital electric smoker
- Save 15% on select pool covers from Robelle & Pool Mate
- Save up to 30% off select Snow Joe snow removal equipment
- Save 15% or more on select Sun Joe & Snow Joe products
- Save up to 20% on select EGO and SKIL outdoor tools
- Save up to 30% on select Greenworks power tools
- Save up to 30% on select Renogy Solar products
- Save 15% on select Worx chainsaws
- Save 20% on select Worx tools
- Save up to 30% on select DEWALT tool
- Save up to 20% on select SKIL tools
- Save up to 31% on select Gerber tools & knives
- Save up to 15% on select Fluke tools
- Save up to 20% on select Apex tools
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 15% on select Intex Airbeds
- Save up to 25% on select SUUNTO smartwatches
- Save up to 15% on select Sunny Health & Fitness gym equipment
- Save up to 25% on select baseball and softball equipment
- Save up to 20% on select kids bikes, adult bikes, helmets, and more
- Save up to 60% on select golf clubs, balls, and accessories
- Save up to 25% on Joola table tennis tables and accessories
- Save up to 15% on Stiga table tennis tables
- Save up to 30% on adidas shoes, apparel, and accessories
Audible, Music, Prime Video, Kindle, and Books
- Audible: through December 31, new members save nearly 40% on the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95 per month.
- Amazon Music: New Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free and a wide selection of popular podcasts.
- Amazon Music: Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.
- Amazon Music: With purchase of select Echo devices, New Amazon Music Unlimited customers will receive six months of the premium, ad-free streaming tier for free.
- Prime Video: For a limited time, eligible Prime Video customers who are not already subscribed to Noggin via Prime Video Channels will be able to subscribe for $0.99 per month for up to two months.
- Kindle: Enjoy two months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99—access more than 1 million books, popular magazines, and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new members only. Terms and Conditions apply.
- Books: Save up to 50% with discounts and flash deals on select multi-genre books and eBooks. Looking for gifts for everyone on your list? Check out the new Books Gift Guide here.
Pets
- Up to 51% off Dog and Cat Food from Wellpet
- Save up to 30% on Greenies and Dentastix treats
- Save on Hill’s Science Diet Dog and Cat Food
- Save up to 20% on Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment
Business, Industrial, and Scientific
- Save 15% on AmScope microscope kits for students and kids
- Save 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Upright Vacuum Cleaner
- Save up to 40% on Mynt 3D Printing Pens and Accessories
- Save 15% on Flashforge Creator Pro 3D Printer
- Save 16% on Dremel Digilab 3D Printer 3D45
- Save 19% on Flashforge Finder 3D Printer
- Save up to 15% on First Aid Only all-purpose first aid kit
- Save 15% on Fluke 62 Max Thermometer and Fluke 59 Max Infrared Thermometer
- Save up to 20% off on 3M Littmann stethoscopes
Automotive
- Save up to 15% on Gold Eagle All Surface Interior Cleaner
- Save up to 30% on Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash
- Save up to 15% on Turtle Wax Seal N Shine with Premium Microfiber Towel and ICE Spray Wax
- Save up to 25% on Gold Eagle Spray Wax and Quick Detailer with UV Protectant
- Save 50% on Tire Installation
- Save up to 20% on Select Gator ETX Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Covers
- Additionally, customers can enter our Holiday Vehicle Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe from December 1 to December 31, 2020. To enter, customers need to visit one of the following pages: 1) Automotive Storefront, 2) Sweepstakes Landing Page, 3) Hyundai Santa Fe Vehicle Detail Page, and 4) Hyundai Virtual Showroom. A winner will be notified on January 15, 2021.
Amazon Gift Cards
- November 26 through November 30, save 20% or more on select gift card brands including Gap, H&M, Petco, and more.
- Now through December 31, customers using Amazon Reload to replenish their Amazon Gift Card balance for the first time will receive a $10 bonus with their reload of $100 or more.
- Now through December 20, first-time Amazon Gift Card shoppers will receive a $15 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards. The promotional credit expires on February 6, 2021. Other restrictions apply.
Amazon Credit Cards
- Now through December 22, with an eligible Prime membership, customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card will instantly receive a $100 Gift Card. Prime Cardmembers earn 5% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com. Additionally, customers without a Prime membership can apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and receive a $60 Gift Card upon approval, in addition to earning 3% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com as a cardmember. Restrictions apply. Visit amazon.com/visa for details.
Whole Foods Market
- Both in-store and online, Prime members can receive exclusive discounts on customer favorites including candles (30% off) and all reusable water bottles and accessories (30% off) from November 18 to December 1. From November 27 to December 1, all customers can get 25% off on all probiotic supplements, with Prime members getting an additional 10% off the sale price.
Woot! and Amazon Warehouse
- Woot!: Amazon's deal site will have dozens of limited-time discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with free shipping for Prime members and daily doorbuster deals. Visit woot.com or fire up the Woot! App starting Sunday, November 22.
- Amazon Warehouse: Customers save an extra 20% on select quality pre-owned and open box items for the kitchen, home, office, sports, and outdoors, including major appliances, furniture, home décor, and more. Visit amazon.com/amazonwarehouse.