Block time on your calendar for this new addition: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, the addictive fantasy with nearly 2 million ratings on Goodreads, is now available to all Kindle Unlimited subscribers. Enter the elite world of a war college for dragon riders—and join a community of readers hooked on this epic saga in which only the strongest will survive.
In addition to Fourth Wing, there is a wide selection of titles to indulge your next book binge, including thrillers packed with twists like the recently published title The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden, to romance novels like Love Unwrittenby Lauren Asher, and to the #BookTok sensation One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig.
With a Kindle Unlimited membership, subscribers can access more than 4 million digital books, audiobooks, comics, and magazines. Check out the list below and immediately download these titles from the Kindle Unlimited catalog. Kindle Unlimited is available on any Kindle device, and on your computer, smartphone or tablet via the free Kindle app.
Book descriptions are from Amazon.com
1. Fourth Wing (The Empyrean series)
Twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail was supposed to enter the Scribe Quadrant, living a quiet life among books and history. Now, the commanding general―also known as her tough-as-talons mother―has ordered Violet to join the hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders. But when you’re smaller than everyone else and your body is brittle, death is only a heartbeat away...because dragons don’t bond to “fragile” humans. They incinerate them.
2.New release: The Housemaid Is Watching (The Housemaid series – all available on Kindle Unlimited)
From New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling author Freida McFadden comes the next installment of the unbelievably twisty, tension-packed and globally highly acclaimed Housemaid series. Ranked #1 on Amazon Charts, this book can be enjoyed as a standalone read. And once you start, it will have you up all night racing through the pages until the final explosive plot twist.
3. One Dark Window (The Shepherd King series – all available on Kindle Unlimited)
A top romantasy best seller on Amazon, One Dark Window is the first of two books within The Shepherd King series and is perfect for fans of Uprooted and For the Wolf. In this dark, lushly gothic fantasy, a maiden must unleash the monster within to save her kingdom—but the monster in her head isn't the only threat lurking.
4. Hidden Pictures
From Edgar Award-finalist Jason Rekulak comes a wildly inventive spin on a supernatural thriller about a woman working as a nanny for a young boy with strange and disturbing secrets. The Amazon Books Editors named Hidden Pictures as their Editors' Pick for July in Kindle Unlimited.
5. The Summer House
When seven murder victims are found in a small town, the homicide investigation shakes the sheriff to her core in James Patterson's tense thriller. Bring this chilling summer read with you to the beach, backyard, or park, and immerse yourself in this suspenseful page-turner.
6. The Girl Who Was Taken
The night they go missing, high school seniors Nicole Cutty and Megan McDonald are at a beach party in their small town of Emerson Bay, North Carolina. Police launch a massive search, but hope is almost lost—until Megan escapes from a bunker deep in the woods…. A year later, the bestselling account of her ordeal has made Megan a celebrity. It’s a triumphant story, except for one inconvenient detail: Nicole is still missing.
7. The Things We Cannot Say
Slipping between Poland in World War II and the frenetic pace of modern life, Kelly Rimmer creates an emotional and finely wrought narrative. The Things We Cannot Say is an unshakable reminder of the devastation when truth is silenced…and how it can take a lifetime to find our voice before we learn to trust it.
8. Good Bad Girl
Twenty years after a baby is stolen from a stroller, a woman is murdered in a care home. The two crimes are somehow linked, and a good bad girl may be the key to discovering the truth. A mystery must be solved with three suspects, two murders, and one victim. Find out what happened to the baby who disappeared, the mother who lost her, and the connections that bind them.
9. The Good Daughter
Twenty-eight years ago, Charlotte and Samantha Quinn's happy small-town family life was torn apart by a terrifying attack on their family home. It left their mother dead. It left their father devastated. And it left the family fractured beyond repair, consumed by secrets from that terrible night. Packed with twists and turns, brimming with emotion and heart, The Good Daughter is fiction at its most thrilling.
10. The Hunting Party
During the languid days of the Christmas break, a group of thirtysomething friends from Oxford meet to welcome in the New Year together, a tradition they began as students ten years ago. For this vacation, they’ve chosen an idyllic and isolated estate in the Scottish Highlands—the perfect place to get away and unwind by themselves. Two days later, on New Year’s Day, one of them is dead…and another of them did it. A gripping whodunit by the author of The Guest List and The Midnight Feast.
11. The Summer Place
The road to a wedding day usually comes with a few bumps, but Ruby's quickly planned ceremony at her mother's beach house runs into obstacles no one foresees. When the wedding day arrives, lovers are revealed as their true selves, misunderstandings take on a life of their own, and secrets come to light. There are confrontations and revelations that will touch each member of the extended family, ensuring that nothing will ever be the same in “this first-rate page-turner” (Publishers Weekly) that will whisk you to the charming beaches of Cape Cod.
12. Commonwealth
A secret kiss at an afternoon party reverberates through the lives of two families that are both torn apart and melded together. Told with equal measures of humor and heartbreak, Commonwealth is a meditation on inspiration, interpretation, and the ownership of stories. It is a brilliant and tender tale of the far-reaching ties of love and responsibility that bind us together.
13. Get a Life, Chloe Brown (The Brown Sisters series – all available on Kindle Unlimited)
Chloe Brown is a chronically ill computer geek with a goal, a plan, and a list. After almost—but not quite—dying, she’s come up with seven directives to help her “Get a Life,” and she’s already completed the first: finally moving out of her glamorous family’s mansion. To complete the next items on her list, Chloe needs a teacher, and she knows just the man for the job: a handyman with tattoos, a motorcycle, and more sex appeal than ten-thousand Hollywood heartthrobs.
14. The Innocent (Will Robie series – all available on Kindle Unlimited)
It begins with a hit gone wrong. Robie is dispatched to eliminate a target unusually close to home in Washington, D.C. But something about this mission doesn't seem right to Robie, and he does the unthinkable. He refuses to pull the trigger. Now Robie becomes a target himself and is on the run.
