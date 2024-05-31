The road to a wedding day usually comes with a few bumps, but Ruby's quickly planned ceremony at her mother's beach house runs into obstacles no one foresees. When the wedding day arrives, lovers are revealed as their true selves, misunderstandings take on a life of their own, and secrets come to light. There are confrontations and revelations that will touch each member of the extended family, ensuring that nothing will ever be the same in “this first-rate page-turner” (Publishers Weekly) that will whisk you to the charming beaches of Cape Cod.