Amazon has donated more than $320 million globally to charitable organizations through the AmazonSmile program since its launch in 2013. AmazonSmile provides a convenient way for customers to support charities they care about every time they shop with Amazon—from global humanitarian efforts to local hospitals and school PTAs.

Since launch, charities that focus on animals, education, health, and disaster relief were most favored by AmazonSmile customers in the U.S.

Customers who shop at smile.amazon.com will find the same Amazon they know and love, with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the eligible purchase price to the charity of their choice.

How to use AmazonSmile on a web browser

Visit smile.amazon.com

Sign in with the same account you use for Amazon.com

Select your charity

Start shopping! Remember to checkout at smile.amazon.com to generate donations for your chosen charity. Tip: Add a bookmark to make it easier to shop at smile.amazon.com

How to use AmazonSmile using the Amazon app on your mobile phone

Open the Amazon Shopping app

Navigate to the main menu, look for the three horizontal lines or "hamburger" menu

Tap on Settings and then select "AmazonSmile"

Select your charity and then follow the on-screen instructions to turn on AmazonSmile in the mobile app

Once AmazonSmile has been activated in your app, future eligible app purchases will generate a donation for the charity you have selected. Note: The tablet app is not yet supported. Please visit smile.amazon.com/onthego

How to register and receive donations for your 501(c)(3) charitable organization*

Visit org.amazon.com

Click the yellow "Register Now" button

Search for your organization by name or EIN

Click the yellow "Register" button next to your organization's name

Follow the instructions to complete registration

*To register and receive donations, you must be an official representative of an eligible organization and meet eligibility requirements.