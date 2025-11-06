Key takeaways
- The next-gen Alexa Custom Assistant enables natural, conversational experiences in BMW vehicles.
- BMW's voice assistant expertise makes them the perfect first partner for this next-gen technology.
- This collaboration advances our vision for intelligent AI interactions seamlessly integrated into customers' everyday lives.
Earlier this year, Amazon announced Alexa+, our next-generation assistant that is more conversational, smarter, personalized, and designed to help get things done. It’s transforming how customers are interacting with technology in the home and now, on the road.
Today, Amazon announced the next evolution of Alexa Custom Assistant for vehicles, a comprehensive service that enables automakers to create their own intelligent AI assistants. This technology is built on top of the Alexa+ architecture, which combines over 70 different large language models and agentic capabilities, powered by Amazon Bedrock on AWS.
Bringing Alexa+ intelligence to vehicles
This integration represents a significant leap forward for in-vehicle conversational AI, moving beyond simple structured voice commands to deliver truly natural conversations and intelligent capabilities. It brings the Alexa+ experience to vehicles, enabling drivers to access more complex, contextual, and personalized interactions, while keeping their focus on the road.
"By bringing our Alexa+ architecture to Alexa Custom Assistant, we're enabling partners to create uniquely branded experiences with seamless interactions and everyday utility customers value," said Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Alexa and Echo. "The enthusiasm from partners to build on our service affirms our vision for the future we're creating—one where responsive AI is seamlessly woven into every aspect of our customers' lives. I’m excited to see this all come to life starting with a valued partner like BMW."
Amazon and BMW partner to pioneer next-generation voice experiences
BMW Group will be the first to bring the power of this next-generation Alexa Custom Assistant and Alexa+ to vehicles, building on their proven track record: the automaker recently took first prize at the 2025 Auto Motor Sport Tech Award in the Voice Assistant category, recognizing their existing voice assistant implementation built using the current Alexa Custom Assistant. This new assistant experience will debut in select BMW models soon.
"We have a long-standing partnership with Amazon, characterized by passion and shared goals," said Jörn Freyer, Vice President User Interaction, BMW Group. "By leveraging Amazon's advanced AI technology with Alexa+, we've created an intelligent assistant that feels truly BMW, delivering the convenience and experience our customers expect."
BMW Group’s collaboration with Amazon represents a reimagining of the automotive experience, combining the power of Alexa+ technology with AWS's robust cloud infrastructure. While Alexa+ brings next-generation voice capabilities to BMW vehicles, AWS powers BMW's connected vehicle services, virtual hardware environments, and sophisticated engineering workflows that are transforming automotive development. Together, Amazon and the BMW Group are continuing to push the boundaries of automotive innovation.
As Amazon continues to expand Alexa+ technology across devices and environments, customers can expect the same conversational intelligence and personalized assistance whether they're cooking dinner, commuting to work, or embarking on a road trip.
This BMW integration represents another important step in our vision to transform how drivers interact with their cars, making every journey more connected, intelligent, and effortless.
Ready to take your smart home experience to the next level? Learn how to set up and personalize your Alexa+ experience.
