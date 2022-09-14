In the late 1940s in Galicia, a daring young upper-class woman with the soul of a policeman, Marina Quiroga (Aura Garrido), sets out to hunt down the serial killer who has been stalking the city for months. She does so with the help of her faithful butler Hector (Jean Reno), a discreet and helpful man whose sensitivity and audacity always place him at the key point of the investigation. Together they will fight against all obstacles to achieve their goal, and neither the gender prejudices of the time, nor the resistance of the new commissioner, nor the attempts of Marina's mother to marry her off will prevent them from finally discovering the truth. Streaming September 16.