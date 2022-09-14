Prime Video celebrates the diverse experiences, voices, and stories of the Hispanic and Latino communities. Here are 21 great movies and shows that celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Prime Video has put together a special collection of titles that recognize and uplift Hispanic and Latino voices. These titles celebrate the ways storytelling and entertainment bring us closer, inspired by this year's Hispanic Heritage Month campaign, Cuéntame Más (Tell Me More).
Prime Video also partnered with some of today's leading Latino actors, Karla Souza, Andy Garcia, and Justina Machado, to create their own watchlists to celebrate Hispanic and Latino communities. From El Cantante and City Island to Ugly Betty and La Bamba, these and many more of their favorite titles will be available on Prime Video's Hispanic Heritage Month landing page starting September 15 through October 15. Check out their watchlists on Prime Video.
Here are 21 movies and shows to watch on Prime Video's Hispanic Heritage Month Collection:
Prime Video also partnered with some of today's leading Latino actors, Karla Souza, Andy Garcia, and Justina Machado, to create their own watchlists to celebrate Hispanic and Latino communities. From El Cantante and City Island to Ugly Betty and La Bamba, these and many more of their favorite titles will be available on Prime Video's Hispanic Heritage Month landing page starting September 15 through October 15. Check out their watchlists on Prime Video.
Here are 21 movies and shows to watch on Prime Video's Hispanic Heritage Month Collection:
-
With Love S1 (2021)With Love is a one-hour romantic dramedy series centered around siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz and their family, tracking their stories over the course of a year through the framework of the most heightened days of the year—the holidays. The Diazes will weave in and out of the lives of seemingly unrelated people as they search for love.
-
Los Tigres del Norte: Historias que Contar (Los Tigres del Norte: Stories to Tell) (2022)In their amazing career, Los Tigres del Norte have recorded more than 600 songs, sold 60 million albums, and won seven Grammy Awards® and nine Latin Grammys. Throughout this voyage through their musical journey, Don Jorge, Hernán, Oscar, Eduardo, and Luis share exclusive concert stories, photos, and videos and invite us to enjoy some of the most intimate moments of their life throughout their rise to stardom.
-
Book of Love (2022)Unsuccessful English writer Henry publishes a novel that sells to no one. But when his book is suddenly a surprise hit in Mexico, his publicist insists he travel there on a promotional tour. Upon arrival, a confused Henry discovers the reason behind his novel's popularity—Mexican translator Maria has rewritten his dull book into a steamy erotic novel. As tempers flare between them, the sparks begin to fly.
-
Un Asunto Privado (A Private Affair) (2022)In the late 1940s in Galicia, a daring young upper-class woman with the soul of a policeman, Marina Quiroga (Aura Garrido), sets out to hunt down the serial killer who has been stalking the city for months. She does so with the help of her faithful butler Hector (Jean Reno), a discreet and helpful man whose sensitivity and audacity always place him at the key point of the investigation. Together they will fight against all obstacles to achieve their goal, and neither the gender prejudices of the time, nor the resistance of the new commissioner, nor the attempts of Marina's mother to marry her off will prevent them from finally discovering the truth. Streaming September 16.
-
Lucy and Desi (2022)From director Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific power couples in entertainment history. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz risked everything to be together.
-
Selección Argentina, La Serie (Argentine National Team, Road to Qatar) (2022)The Argentine National Football Team is getting ready for the World Cup, and this series opens the door to behind-the-scenes footage of the qualifiers, the Copa América, the Finalissima, and match preparation for Qatar as never seen before.
-
Being the Ricardos (2021)During one production week of I Love Lucy—from Monday table read through Friday audience taping—Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) face a series of personal and professional crises that threaten their show, their careers, and their marriage, in writer-director Aaron Sorkin's behind-the-scenes drama.
-
Bingo Hell (2021)A feisty senior citizen fights to protect her beloved neighborhood from an evil force that's taken over the local bingo hall and is killing the residents in gruesome ways. Part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse collection.
-
Cinderella (2021)From Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), Cinderella is a modern movie musical with a bold take on the classic fairytale. Our ambitious heroine (Camila Cabello) has big dreams, and with the help of her Fab Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true. Cinderella has an all-star cast including Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan.
-
Doblemente Embarazada 2 (2022)Ten years have passed, and things have changed a lot for Javier and Felipe. Now they are full-time parents to their daughters, Sol and Luna. However, the fathers realize the girls are missing something: a mother. To find one, they invite their girlfriends on a family vacation with a secret plan to discover who the best mom would be. Of course, nothing will turn out as any of them had imagined.
-
Everybody Loves Natti (2021)For the first time in her career, Dominican reggaeton superstar Natti Natasha shares the intimate details of her personal life, including her relationship with her manager, Raphy Pina. Together they navigate her forthcoming album, life in Miami with their newly blended family, her dreams of worldwide recognition, and a surprise baby on the way.
-
Cómo Sobrevivir Soltero S2 (How to Survive Being Single S2) (2022)Sebastián pays tribute to a previous girlfriend, trying to produce the movie that she inspired him to write. With the help of Natalia, they seek to produce the film, but they cannot obtain the financing, so they decide to pass the story to a theatrical montage. For this, they look for a renowned actor who ends up becoming Sebastián's "best friend." This affects his relationship with Natalia.
-
LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S4 (2022)What is the best tool to make a comedian laugh? Another comedian! That's why comedians won't be playing on their own in this fourth season. Instead, they will be joined by their best comedian friends to compete in DUOS, each willing to do whatever it takes to make the other DUOS laugh and ultimately earn LOL's trophy, arguably the most coveted comedy award EVER.
-
Madres (2021)Expecting their first child, a Mexican-American couple move to a migrant farming community in 1970s California, where strange symptoms and terrifying visions threaten their new family. Part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse collection.
-
Maradona, Sueño Bendito (Maradona: Blessed Dream) (2021)Maradona overdoses, and his life hangs by a thread. Diego starts the career that makes him a soccer icon.
-
Noticia de un Secuestro (News of a Kidnapping) (2022)The early '90s, Colombia. The government tries to combat drug trafficking with extradition laws. Maruja Pachón and Beatriz Villamizar—the wife and sister of congressman Alberto Villamizar—are kidnapped by the Extraditables. The police begin a search for clues that could help them close in on the kidnappers, and Alberto joins the operation to rescue his family.
-
Pan y Circo (Bread and Circus) (2020)Daytime Emmy® Awards winner. The first season in this series of conversations, moderated by Mexican actor and filmmaker Diego Luna, will prove that no subject is off the table when you have the right ingredients. The topics in this episode include gender violence, environmental devastation, decriminalizing abortion, racism and identity, and the war on drugs.
-
El Niño de Medellín (The Boy from Medellín) (2021)J Balvin is THE BOY FROM MEDELLÍN. From Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy® -winning director Matthew Heineman comes a portrait of one of the biggest international superstars of our time. The film follows the four-time Latin Grammy winner as he prepares for the most important concert of his life.
-
La Templanza (The Vineyard) (2021)The Vineyard is the story of Mauro Larrea and Soledad Montalvo, two strangers whose destinies will cross in the second half of the 19th century, leading to their lives changing forever. A history of glories and defeats, of silver mines, family intrigues, vineyards, wineries, and fascinating cities whose splendor faded over time.
-
Undone S2 (2022)In season two of Undone, Alma realizes there may be deeper mysteries in her family's past. She crusades to uncover truths that could reshape her present-day reality.
-
13:14: El Reto de Ayudar (2022)El Reto de Ayudar is a documentary produced by 3Pas Studios and starring actor and content creator Juanpa Zurita. The film will show Juanpa's trip, growth, and determination to join in on the efforts to rebuild Mexico following the damages caused by the earthquake in 2017. Streaming September 16.
In addition to the titles above, customers can enjoy Prime Video's exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football in Spanish through the TNF en Español alternative stream option, featuring Miguel Gurwitz (play-by-play), Rolando Cantú (analyst), and Mayra Gomez (sideline reporter).
ViX+ is also available on Prime Video Channels in the US and Mexico, featuring over 10,000 hours of Spanish-language entertainment to watch all month long. Prime members also have access to the first season of select shows or movies on Prime Video Channels at no additional cost to their membership for a limited time.
Check out the full Hispanic Heritage Month Collection on Prime Video.
ViX+ is also available on Prime Video Channels in the US and Mexico, featuring over 10,000 hours of Spanish-language entertainment to watch all month long. Prime members also have access to the first season of select shows or movies on Prime Video Channels at no additional cost to their membership for a limited time.
Check out the full Hispanic Heritage Month Collection on Prime Video.