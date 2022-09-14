In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Prime Video has put together a special collection of titles that recognize and uplift Hispanic and Latino voices. These titles celebrate the ways storytelling and entertainment bring us closer, inspired by this year's Hispanic Heritage Month campaign, Cuéntame Más (Tell Me More).

Prime Video also partnered with some of today's leading Latino actors, Karla Souza, Andy Garcia, and Justina Machado, to create their own watchlists to celebrate Hispanic and Latino communities. From El Cantante and City Island to Ugly Betty and La Bamba, these and many more of their favorite titles will be available on Prime Video's Hispanic Heritage Month landing page starting September 15 through October 15. Check out their watchlists on Prime Video.

Here are 21 movies and shows to watch on Prime Video's Hispanic Heritage Month Collection: