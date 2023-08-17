Prime Video is packed with more Amazon Original movies than ever. Whether you’re looking to laugh, cry, or cheer—or do all three at once--Prime Video has everything you’re looking for all in one place.

Streaming entertainment content has never been easier with Prime Video.

An Unforgettable Year

This four-film series follows Inha, Anna Júlia, Mabel, and Jasmine—four sweet and inspiring heroines who explore love and life over the course of four seasons. Inha’s choices lead impact not only her life, but the lives of her family and the residents of her small town. Anna Júlia and her boyfriend face a challenging journey in the big city. Mabel must confront her deepest feelings and discover her true identity. And Jasmine experiences true love and finds her place in the world.

My Fault

Interested in indulging in another star-crossed lovers story? Noah has to leave her town, boyfriend, and friends behind and move into the mansion of William Leister, her mother’s rich new husband. There, she meets Nick, her new stepbrother, and the clash of their strong personalities becomes evident from the very beginning. Despite the abyss between them, both begin to feel an irresistible attraction that will soon turn into pure fire and unbridled passion. But Nick's turbulent present and Noah's stormy past will test both their lives—and their forbidden love.

AIR

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Unfinished Business

Go beyond the court and behind the scenes of the WNBA with Unfinished Business, the definitive WNBA documentary. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alison Klayman, the film interweaves the rich, untold quarter-century history of the groundbreaking league with the New York Liberty’s dramatic 2021 season.

Medellin

Are you in need of some adventure this summer? To save his younger brother from a dangerous cartel in Medellín, Reda (Ramzy Bedia) has a plan that is as simple as it is insane: Assemble a team and plan a raid in Colombia. But this crazy adventure spirals out of control when he decides to kidnap the cartel leader’s son in order to exchange him for his brother’s life.

Los Iniciados

Dive into a dystopian world by watching Los Iniciados. In 2031, uncontaminated water is rationed, blackouts are more frequent, and the fight for power has reached new heights. Against this backdrop, one man’s murder investigation uncovers a larger and wholly unexpected conspiracy—one that effects the whole city.

That Peter Crouch Film

Ready for another sports film? That Peter Crouch Film is an in-depth look at one of modern football’s most unique and beloved stars, sharing exclusive insight into his defining moments and struggles, from being jeered by fans during his professional debut to meeting his wife, Abbey.

Red, White & Royal Blue

The U.S. and Great Britain collide in this romantic dramedy. Based on the New York Times best seller, Red, White & Royal Blue centers on Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the president’s son, and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw, and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey

This character-driven documentary follows some of the most intriguing prospects in the NBA’s developmental league, the G League, as they compete to earn the ultimate reward of an NBA roster spot. The ensemble cast includes a top draft prospect, an NBA veteran looking for a second chance, a cultural icon aiming to make history, and former-G-League-stars-turned-success-stories Seth Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Gary Payton II, and Jalen Green. Together, they inhabit all corners of a diverse ecosystem—an ultra-competitive proving ground, where the margins are razor thin, and only some dreams are realized.

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity

For all you music lovers out there, Zero Gravity is a cinematic ode to jazz legend Wayne Shorter, from executive producer Brad Pitt. Directed by Dorsay Alavi and depicted in three portals, the viewer is transported into prolific periods of Shorter's life and how through adversity, he grew to greatness and became one of the most influential musicians and composers in American music.

