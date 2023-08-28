17 Amazon Original series new to Prime Video this summer

Looking for an inside activity on those hot summer days? Prime Video has your back, with several new series coming to the streaming service this summer. Whether you’re in the mood for an action-packed drama or a sweet summer romance, there are plenty of titles to choose from.

Prime Video is your one-stop-shop for streaming entertainment content. With so many options to choose from, you can’t go wrong with any of the movies and series. In order from release at the beginning of summer to the end, here are 17 new series that you won’t want to miss: