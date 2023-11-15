Audiobooks and podcasts are great to incorporate into your daily routine. Whether you’re a seasoned listener or want to start a new habit, an Audible membership might be just the right thing for you.

If you’re interested in trying out Audible, you’re in luck. Now through December 31, on Amazon and Audible, U.S. consumers who are not existing Audible members can get Audible Premium Plus for $5.95 a month for the first four months—which is 60% off. After those four months, membership auto-renews at $14.95 a month, and you can cancel at any time.

Membership includes one credit a month, which you can use to choose anything from Audible’s expansive selection of new releases and best sellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of select audiobooks, Originals, and podcasts.

What is Audible?

Audible is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible’s catalog includes more than 850,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers, and world-renowned entertainers.

Audible offers two plans: Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus. Both allow you to listen all you want to a selection of included Originals, audiobooks, sleep tracks, meditation programs, and podcasts—but Audible Premium Plus also offers one title per month from an extended selection of best sellers and new releases—and they’re yours to keep.

How much does Audible normally cost?

After the discounted four-month period, Audible Premium Plus is $14.95 a month plus taxes and includes one title per month from an extensive selection of best sellers and new releases, plus unlimited listening to thousands of included Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts.

How do I get the holiday deal?

U.S. consumers who are not existing Audible members are eligible for this deal. And, taking advantage of the deal is incredibly easy. All you have to do is sign up. There are no commitments. Membership will automatically renew each month, but you can cancel at any time.

