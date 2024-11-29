Page overview
'Merry Little Batman'
When Damian Wayne is left home alone while his father, Batman, takes on Gotham’s worst supervillains on Christmas Eve, he stumbles upon a villainous plot to steal Christmas and leaps at the chance to save the day.
This adaptation of The Grinch, with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the titular role, tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit.
Based on Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas song, this animated film features music and narration from the Christmas queen herself, in a loving story about little Mariah’s fervent wish for a puppy.
Not sure what to watch? Check out this two-hour animated marathon of 14 holiday classics such as “Christmas Comes but Once a Year,” “The Candlemaker,” “Toys Will Be Toys,” and many more.
Have a holly jolly Christmas with the most famous reindeer of all with his very shiny nose in this stop-motion animated special.
The young elfling Marzipan and her mother Cinnameg must believe in the magic of the season as they adventure to rediscover the enchanted snow deer named Glisten and save Christmas.
In the original holiday special, discover how everyone’s favorite happy, jolly soul with a corncob pipe and a button nose came to life.
Celebrate the season with the story of Kris Kringle and Mrs. Claus in the classic stop-motion holiday special that includes the voices of Fred Astaire and Mickey Rooney.
Related by the wise old groundhog Pardon-Me-Pete, this stop-motion animated charmer tells of a girl so beautiful she melted the heart of Jack Frost himself.
Frustrated with the world, a lonely orphan traveling through the desert finds himself witnessing the birth of baby Jesus in this stop-motion animated special.
Watch now
In this family comedy, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad co-star as two fathers in Minneapolis who are desperately trying to find the last Turbo-Man action figure for their respective sons.
Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest but inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life.
During a record snow day in upstate New York, a group of kids plot to thwart a snowplow driver in an attempt to get a second snow day and avoid school yet again.
After a boy sees a man dressed as Kris Kringle kissing his mother, he thinks that the real Santa Claus wants to replace his father, so he goes to (prank) war with him.
When 8-year-old Kevin McCallister is mistakenly left home while his family heads to Paris for Christmas, he thinks his wish that his family disappear has come true. His excitement soon sours when he realizes he must protect his house from two burglars who are targeting it.
Buddy (Will Ferrell), a human raised among elves, leaves the North Pole when he learns his biological father (James Caan) lives in New York City.
Join Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Miss Piggy, and the entire Muppet gang in a heartwarming holiday classic that brings joy to the world every Christmas season.
During Christmastime at the Plaza in New York City, Eloise is up to her usual mischief. This time around, Eloise decides to meddle in the upcoming wedding of the hotel owner’s daughter. What could go wrong?
See how Charlie Brown and his friends ponder the meaning of Christmas in this animated TV special, which first aired in 1965 with a jazz score by Vince Guaraldi.
In this box-office blockbuster that won an Oscar for best makeup, Jim Carrey plays the holiday-hating heel in this effects-filled adaptation of the classic story.
’Tis the season to celebrate with Beethoven, everyone’s favorite St. Bernard, in an all-new, heartwarming holiday adventure where the hilarious canine speaks for the first time.
Acclaimed director Emile Ardolino re-creates George Balanchine’s classic choreography for Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, starring Macaulay Culkin.
Join the Cat in the Hat, Nick, and Sally on a journey around the world as they try to help a lost reindeer find his way home to Freeze-Your-Knees Snowland in time for Christmas.
Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Olivia Spencer star in a musical update of the Charles Dickens holiday fable.