With the holidays around the corner, there’s no better way to get into a festive mood than to lie back on the sofa with your family and friends for a fun movie. Prime Video has offerings for all ages for this time of year. Find your holiday harmony and check out the full collection to browse all the titles nicluded in your Prime membership and even more programming available via add-on subscriptions, with titles to rent or buy, or for free with ads.
Feel instantly animated
'Merry Little Batman'
Merry Little Batman

When Damian Wayne is left home alone while his father, Batman, takes on Gotham’s worst supervillains on Christmas Eve, he stumbles upon a villainous plot to steal Christmas and leaps at the chance to save the day.

'The Grinch'
The Grinch

This adaptation of The Grinch, with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the titular role, tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit.

'Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You

Based on Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas song, this animated film features music and narration from the Christmas queen herself, in a loving story about little Mariah’s fervent wish for a puppy.

'Christmas Cartoons'
Christmas Cartoons

Not sure what to watch? Check out this two-hour animated marathon of 14 holiday classics such as “Christmas Comes but Once a Year,” “The Candlemaker,” “Toys Will Be Toys,” and many more.

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Have a holly jolly Christmas with the most famous reindeer of all with his very shiny nose in this stop-motion animated special.

'Glisten and the Merry Mission'
'Glisten and the Merry Mission'

The young elfling Marzipan and her mother Cinnameg must believe in the magic of the season as they adventure to rediscover the enchanted snow deer named Glisten and save Christmas.

'Frosty the Snowman'
Frosty the Snowman

In the original holiday special, discover how everyone’s favorite happy, jolly soul with a corncob pipe and a button nose came to life.

'Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town'
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Celebrate the season with the story of Kris Kringle and Mrs. Claus in the classic stop-motion holiday special that includes the voices of Fred Astaire and Mickey Rooney.

'Jack Frost'
Jack Frost

Related by the wise old groundhog Pardon-Me-Pete, this stop-motion animated charmer tells of a girl so beautiful she melted the heart of Jack Frost himself.

'The Little Drummer Boy'
The Little Drummer Boy

Frustrated with the world, a lonely orphan traveling through the desert finds himself witnessing the birth of baby Jesus in this stop-motion animated special.
Laugh along with your family
'Jingle All the Way'
Jingle All the Way

In this family comedy, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad co-star as two fathers in Minneapolis who are desperately trying to find the last Turbo-Man action figure for their respective sons.

'Candy Cane Lane'
Candy Cane Lane

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest but inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life.

'Snow Day'
Snow Day

During a record snow day in upstate New York, a group of kids plot to thwart a snowplow driver in an attempt to get a second snow day and avoid school yet again.

'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus'
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

After a boy sees a man dressed as Kris Kringle kissing his mother, he thinks that the real Santa Claus wants to replace his father, so he goes to (prank) war with him.

Home Alone

When 8-year-old Kevin McCallister is mistakenly left home while his family heads to Paris for Christmas, he thinks his wish that his family disappear has come true. His excitement soon sours when he realizes he must protect his house from two burglars who are targeting it.

'Elf'
Elf

Buddy (Will Ferrell), a human raised among elves, leaves the North Pole when he learns his biological father (James Caan) lives in New York City.

Revisit old friends and classic characters
'It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie'
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

Join Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Miss Piggy, and the entire Muppet gang in a heartwarming holiday classic that brings joy to the world every Christmas season.

'Eloise at Christmastime'
Eloise at Christmastime

During Christmastime at the Plaza in New York City, Eloise is up to her usual mischief. This time around, Eloise decides to meddle in the upcoming wedding of the hotel owner’s daughter. What could go wrong?

'A Charlie Brown Christmas'
A Charlie Brown Christmas

See how Charlie Brown and his friends ponder the meaning of Christmas in this animated TV special, which first aired in 1965 with a jazz score by Vince Guaraldi.

'Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas'
How the Grinch Stole Christmas

In this box-office blockbuster that won an Oscar for best makeup, Jim Carrey plays the holiday-hating heel in this effects-filled adaptation of the classic story.

'Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure'
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

’Tis the season to celebrate with Beethoven, everyone’s favorite St. Bernard, in an all-new, heartwarming holiday adventure where the hilarious canine speaks for the first time.

'The Nutcracker'
The Nutcracker

Acclaimed director Emile Ardolino re-creates George Balanchine’s classic choreography for Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, starring Macaulay Culkin.

'The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!'
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!

Join the Cat in the Hat, Nick, and Sally on a journey around the world as they try to help a lost reindeer find his way home to Freeze-Your-Knees Snowland in time for Christmas.

'Spirited'
Spirited

Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Olivia Spencer star in a musical update of the Charles Dickens holiday fable.

