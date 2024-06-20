Prime Video will stream the championship game from UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET.
Hunker down and get ready for some nonstop courtside action.
Prime Video will be streaming the annual WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET, as the New York Liberty host the Minnesota Lynx for the title. The game, presented by Coinbase for the fourth consecutive season, will be broadcast from UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.
Lisa Byington, who handles play-by-play responsibilities for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Sky, will call all the action for the championship.
Meanwhile, Hall-of-Famer, WNBA champion, and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, along with award-winning basketball analyst LaChina Robinson, will serve as analysts. Reporting from the sidelines will be Jess Sims, who contributes to both Good Morning America and College GameDay.
The New York Liberty, currently second in the Eastern Conference after an electric start to their season, enter the contest with an All-Star laden roster, including Sabrina Ionescu, the top pick in the 2020 draft and a two-time All-WNBA Second Team selection; Jonquel Jones, the 2021 Kia WNBA MVP; and Breanna Stewart, a two-time WNBA Champion and the reigning Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player. Their opponent, the Minnesota Lynx, currently lead the Western Conference, and feature Napheesa Collier, who recently was named to the USA Women’s National Team, along with Kayla McBride, averaging more than 17 PPG this season.
How to watch the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Prime Video
You can watch WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game by simply opening the Prime Video app on your smart TV, phone, or tablet; or open Prime Video on the web when a game is on.
Prime Video is available to all Prime members. Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. There are also discounted Prime memberships including Prime Student (available for students in higher education) for $7.49 per month, and Prime Access which lets recipients of select government assistance programs get full access for $6.99 per month.
Prime Video is also available on its own for $8.99 per month, but the stand-alone subscription does not include the other benefits of Prime, like free One-Day Delivery, and free Same-Day Delivery on select items.