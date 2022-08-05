It's the end of the day and you're ready to settle in with a great show. The only question now is, “What to watch?” If you’re a Prime member, the answer is easy. Prime Video’s August lineup is packed with new content and fan favorites across all genres. Read on to find out what’s new on Prime Video this month and when it will be available to watch.

New Amazon Originals

Streaming July 29

DO, RE & MI Season One, Part Four (2022) - Join the musical adventures of best birdie friends Do, Re, and Mi as they make their Beebopsburgh friends laugh, use music to help soothe fears or hurt feelings, and travel to the Falsetto Forest to see the instruments bloom. Mi gets the blues when beloved guitar Shoobop goes missing, Re helps the Flamingo-gos cool off with some chill dance moves on a hot day, and Do finally learns to fly.

Streaming August 1

Game of Spy (2022) - A Japanese action series about a descendant of ninjas defeating enemies by using ancient ninja weapons. Japan is being targeted by criminals, and a group of secret agents, GOS, are secretly working to save the nation. They've got 72 hours to save Tokyo's 14 million residents from a terror attack by Mundo, a worldwide terrorist group. Can they do it in time? And what's Mundo's true goal?

Streaming August 4

All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022) - Takes viewers behind the curtain during a crucial season at one of the world’s biggest football clubs, as Arsenal focus their efforts on challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition. As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, the All or Nothing cameras will follow Arsenal’s squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition.

Streaming August 5

The Outlaws Season Two (2022) - Picking up a few months after the climax of Season One, in Season Two, the Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences, but quickly realize the criminal underworld isn’t done with them yet—not by a long shot. This ragtag group of misfits’ shared past comes back to haunt them, in the shape of a terrifying London drug lord out for blood—The Dean.

Streaming August 5

Thirteen Lives (2022) - In the true story of Thirteen Lives, 12 boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain. Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds. A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning.

Streaming August 12

A League of Their Own (2022) - Evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.

Streaming August 12

Cosmic Love (2022) - In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?

Streaming August 19

Making the Cut Season Three (2022) – Hosted and executive produced by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Making the Cut is once again on a mission to find the next great global fashion brand. Season Three features the return of Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott as judges, and a new group of 10 designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level. In the instantly shoppable series, limited editions of the winning look from each episode will be available for purchase exclusively in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store. The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

Streaming August 26

Samaritan (2022) Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Streaming August 26

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (2022) - An intimate look at the life of Grammy-winning rapper Dominique Armani Jones (aka Lil Baby) as he navigates his meteoric rise from the West Atlanta streets to the top of the Billboard charts with his roles as devoted father, son, community philanthropist, and powerful voice in the fight for racial justice. Told through previously unseen footage and set to a soundtrack of his biggest hits.

New movies and cult classics

Streaming August 10

The Lost City (2022) - After being kidnapped by a villainous treasure hunter, a successful romance novelist is forced to team up with her cover model as they are swept into a cutthroat jungle adventure that proves stranger than fiction.

Streaming August 10

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) - Sonic and Tails are on a quest to find a mystical emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Streaming August 1

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) - A smart-but-sensible new graduate lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, the most demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine.

New shows on Prime Video Channels

Prime Video Channels are additional, paid subscriptions that allow you to watch the content you want from third-party premium networks and other streaming entertainment channels. Prime members have access to the first season of select shows or movies on Prime Video Channels at no additional cost to their membership. This list will be refreshed with titles each month and will only be available for a limited time. Shows and movies streaming in August include:

New Freevee Originals

Streaming August 12

Post Malone: Runaway (2022) In September 2019, one of the most important artists of his generation embarked on a 37-date tour in North America. Filmed just before COVID-19 ground the world to a halt, the film reveals exclusive and unforgettable backstage access, live performances, intimate interviews, and peels back the curtain of Post Malone’s world, taking viewers into the heart of this legendary tour.

Streaming August 1

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) - Dracula and his friends try to bring out the monster in his half-human, half-vampire grandson in order to keep Mavis from leaving the hotel.

Streaming August 1

21 Jump Street (2012) - A pair of underachieving cops are sent back to a local high school to blend in and bring down a synthetic drug ring.

Streaming August 1

Spy (2015) - A desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go undercover to infiltrate the world of a deadly arms dealer, and prevent a diabolical global disaster.

