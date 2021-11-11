Have you ever been so moved by a scene, so blown away by an action sequence, or laughed so hard at a joke that you couldn’t wait to share it with someone? Now you can send scenes from your favorite Amazon Original series—straight from your phone.

With X-Ray technology, Prime Video customers can now share their favorite clips from select Amazon Original series with friends and family on social media, or via direct message. From the first scene in Season One of The Boys, to the first time Toni and Shelby meet in The Wilds, to that jaw-dropping reveal at the end of Invincible Episode One, and the many adventures of Dale, Derica, Benny, and Truman in Fairfax, there are plenty of snackable scenes to share.

How it works:

While watching an episode in the Prime Video app on your iOS mobile device, hit the “Share a clip” button. This will pause the show and open a clip, edit, and share screen.

Prime Video will generate a 30-second clip of what you just watched, and you will be able to move the clip forward or backward to fine-tune. You’ll also be able to preview it before sharing.

Once you’re ready to share a clip, tap the “Share” icon on the screen, and you can upload it via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

This feature will be available for The Boys (Season One), The Wilds, Invincible, and Fairfax, with more Amazon Original movies and series to follow.