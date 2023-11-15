Amazon customers may be used to seeing Ryan Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman on their TV screens as analysts on Thursday Night Football, but the two recently stepped off the field and into the role of Delivery Service Partner (DSP) delivery driver for the day, bringing holiday joy right to customers’ doorsteps.

The two kicked off the day by surprising DSP drivers at one of Amazon’s delivery stations in New Jersey and learned the ins and outs of the custom vehicles—including the ventilated seats for fast heating and cooling, and the innovative safety features, like 360-degree visibility.

After a test drive and a quick game of catch with the team at the station, Fitz and Sherm hit the road in the electric vans with two delivery drivers for a few deliveries around New Jersey neighborhoods, all made with zero tailpipe emissions.

Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 and made a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. As part of the Pledge, Amazon announced its partnership with Rivian to bring 100,000 electric delivery vehicles to the road by 2030 with the goal of eliminating millions of metric tons of carbon per year. To date, there are more than 10,000 of these vans in the U.S., and they’ve delivered more than 260 million packages to customers across the country—including packages delivered by Fitz and Sherm.

Learn more about Amazon's custom electric delivery vehicles and the more than 1,800 cities they are delivering in year-round and this holiday season!

