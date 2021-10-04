No address? No problem. Email or text gifts Prime members using the Amazon mobile shopping app in the U.S. can send recipients a gift without knowing their delivery address—a new feature just in time for the holiday season. Simply select the product to gift, select “add gift receipt for easy returns” during check out, then type in a known email address or mobile number of the recipient. That individual can either accept the purchase or exchange for an Amazon gift card, without letting the sender know they did. Learn more

The holidays have officially begun at Amazon with Black Friday-worthy deals that give customers early access to save big this holiday season. Starting now, find incredible savings and deep discounts across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, toys, electronics, Amazon Devices, and many more.

“We’re excited to help customers get great holiday deals even earlier this year, including thousands of small business products,” said Dave Clark, CEO of worldwide consumer, Amazon. “Customers can confidently shop early knowing they are receiving incredible deals starting today, letting them get a head start on their holiday to-do lists so they can truly enjoy the holiday season. And I want to thank our incredible team around the world for everything they do each day to support each other and our customers—I couldn’t be prouder to work with you all.”

To provide some gifting inspiration, we’ve also unveiled Amazon’s biggest selection of gift guides, including the Holiday Toy List, along with the Home, Fashion, Beauty, Sport Gifts, and Electronics guides. We also provide easy access to cross-Amazon shopping through the Stocking Stuffer Picks and Customers’ Most-Loved guides.

Customers can also easily support small businesses by shopping through the Small Business Storefront and additional guides featuring gifts from small businesses, Amazon Launchpad, and Amazon Handmade. Amazon’s Holiday Prep Shop also expertly curates top products across various categories to help customers prepare for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and other seasonal celebrations.

To check out the wide selection of gift guides, start by browsing Amazon’s popular gifts and visit the Holiday Prep shop. Or start scoring deals now by looking through the list below and shopping at the Epic Deals site. Customers can also find deals in the Amazon App or by simply asking, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

Early deals available now

In addition to the deals below, on select days throughout October and November, top brands such as Apple, Hasbro, Sony, Shark, L’Oreal Paris, Bose, KitchenAid, and others will have limited-time offers with deeper deals on most-loved products, giving Amazon customers even more ways to save.

Holiday Toy List

Save up to 50% on STEM toys and kits from Learning Resources, National Geographic, Osmo, Thames & Kosmos, and more

Save up to 30% on Hasbro Games, NERF, and Play-Doh

Save up to 30% on Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Hot Wheels

Save up to 30% on dolls from Baby Alive, Journey Girls, KidKraft, L.O.L. Surprise!, Rainbow High, and more

Save up to 30% on games from Catan, Exploding Kittens, PlayMonster, Ravensburger, Winning Moves, and more

Save up to 15% on STEM toys from PlayShifu

Seasonal Fashion

Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger men’s and women’s apparel

Save up to 50% on women’s watches from Anne Klein, Nine West, SWAROVSKI, and more

Save up to 40% on Ekouaer pajama sets and sleepwear for the whole family

Save up to 30% on ORORO heated apparel

Save up to 30% on HonestBaby family jammies and more

Home Entertaining and Decor

Save up to 30% on Le Creuset cast iron and stoneware

Save 20% on Breville Coffee Makers

Save 25% on Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender

Save up to 20% on Vitamix accessories

Save 40% on Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

Save 38% on Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor

Save up to 30% on Calphalon Cookware

Save up to 25% on Stone Lain Dinnerware

Save up to 35% on Instant Pot Dutch Ovens

Save 28% on Instant Pot Omni Plus

Save 25% on Instant Pot Duo Plus

Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums and steam mops

Save up to 15% on Casper Sleep Mattresses

Save 15% or more on select furniture

Save 10% or more on select rugs and home office furniture

Save up to 40% on Home Essentials

Save up to 20% on Medify Air Purifiers

Amazon holiday gift lists Amazon’s holiday gift registry New this holiday, all customers can access the all-new Holiday Gift List to easily create and share one list of gift ideas for everyone in their household, conveniently organized by recipient. Customers can add nearly any product on Amazon to their list from the product page and enjoy extended 90-day returns on gifts purchased off their list at Learn more

Need-to-have Electronics

Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds

Save on select Sony headphones

Save up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more

Save up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony

Save on select Beats headphones

Save up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics

Save up to 21% on select Lenovo Chromebooks

Save on select Bose headphones

Save up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames

Save up to 22% on select Sony lenses

Save up to 33% on Madden NFL 22

Save up to 33% on Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft

Save $40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer

Beauty

Amazon Beauty is spreading holiday cheer and offering epic savings earlier than ever, giving customers more time to shop and save with its first Holiday Beauty Haul. From October 4-25, customers can visit Amazon for deep discounts on a wide selection of products from Indie and Premium Beauty stores, self-care, and grooming must-haves across themes like holiday look, winter skincare, appliances, and more. New Black Friday-worthy deals will be dropped regularly from top brands and small businesses including Grande Lash, Kenra, Panasonic, StriVectin, and Woosh Beauty, among others, making it easier than ever to check everyone (including yourself!) off the gift list. Additional deals include:

Save 40% or more on shampoos and conditioners from Matrix, Pureology, and more

Save up to 35% on makeup from Maybelline, NYX, L’Oreal Paris, and more

Save up to 35% on hair care from American Crew, Old Spice, and more

Save up to 40% on self-care appliances

Save 40% or more on hair appliances from Revlon, T3, and more

Amazon Brands

Save up to 25% on select men's and women's fashion from Amazon brands including Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, and Goodthreads

Save up to 25% on select kids and baby clothing from Amazon brands including Simple Joys By Carter’s and Spotted Zebra

Save up to 40% on select pet supplies from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics, Wag, and Kitzy

Save up to 30% on select sports and wellness products from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics and Amazon Basic Care

[Insert promo box] Supporting and celebrating employees

Amazon’s more than 1.3 million employees around the world are the heart and soul of the company—every day and throughout the holiday season. That’s why Amazon offers an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour, and why full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits from day one, including health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match, and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave in the U.S. It’s also why Amazon is investing $1.2 billion into its Career Choice program, in which it will pay full college tuition for frontline employees to expand education and skills training for the U.S. workforce. Plus, Amazon is on track to invest more than $1 billion in higher pay for front-line teams.

Supporting and celebrating employees comprehensive benefits Career Choice program Amazon’s more than 1.3 million employees around the world are the heart and soul of the company—every day and throughout the holiday season. That’s why Amazon offers an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour, and why full-time employees receivefrom day one, including health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match, and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave in the U.S. It’s also why Amazon is investing $1.2 billion into its, in which it will pay full college tuition for frontline employees to expand education and skills training for the U.S. workforce. Plus, Amazon is on track to invest more than $1 billion in higher pay for front-line teams.

Small Business

Save up to 35% on the Taco vs Burrito card game

Save up to 15% on the FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection

Save up to 40% on select Bed Jet Climate Comfort for Beds

Save up to 30% on select Leather Honey Cleaner and Conditioner

Save 15% on Namore desk organizers

Save 50% or more on Hope Love Shine masks

Save 15% on Relaxcation bath bombs gift set

Amazon Devices

Save $40 on the Echo Show 8 (first generation)

Save up to 32% on the Fire TV Stick 4K

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet

Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids tablet

Outdoor adventures and more

Save up to 30% on select NCAA tailgate products

Save up to 30% on select Segway electric scooters

Save on select Makita power tools and saws

Save on select BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX drills

Save on select DEWALT 20V MAX battery packs and table saws

Up to 30% on Greenworks 40V outdoor tools

Save on Camco RV parts and accessories

Pets

Save up to 20% on Stella & Chewy’s

Save up to 20% on Outward Hound

Save on PetSafe dog chew toys

Entertainment and dining

Audible: Beginning on October 4, on Amazon and Audible, non-members will receive 46% off the first four months of Audible Premium Plus. Membership includes one credit a month, which customers can use to choose anything from our expansive selection of new releases and best sellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of select Audible Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and more.

Amazon Music: Beginning in mid-October, customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months free for a limited time—with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs, ad-free, and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, customers new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free. Eligible Amazon Music Unlimited customers also now have access to the highest quality streaming audio at no extra cost.

Amazon Fresh: From November 10-16, when customers buy two Amazon Kitchen holiday sides—from green beans to stuffing—for Amazon Fresh delivery, including same-day, or at an Amazon Fresh store, they will receive 20% off of these holiday favorites.

Wondery+: Beginning in mid-October, customers who have not previously started a trial of Wondery+ will be able to sign up for three months free of the premium ad-free podcast subscription. This offer is only available for Wondery+ on the Wondery app and website, not via Apple Podcasts. Customers will have full access to the catalog, early access, exclusives, and ad-free listening. The offer will auto-renew into an annual subscription, unless a customer changes their plan to monthly. Gift cards will be available for one year of Wondery+ for $25.99 (which equates to three-months free).

Amazon First Reads: In October, Prime members will be able to download two titles from Amazon First Reads. The monthly program gifts Prime members an eBook from a selection of pre-release, editorially curated titles. Learn more at Amazon First Reads