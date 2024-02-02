Fortune announced its 2024 list of the World’s Most Admired companies, and this year Amazon ranked third—its eighth consecutive year in the top three. The annual ranking is determined by a survey of top executives and analysts, and companies are evaluated based on nine criteria, including the quality of their management, innovation in products and services, and commitments to social responsibility.

Amazon teams work to support and deliver for our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve throughout the past year. Here are just a few examples from 2023:

operations employee smiling at the camera as she completes orders at an Amazon fulfillment center
Everything you should know about Amazon’s hourly wage and benefits offerings for fulfillment employees
With our competitive pay, training and upskilling opportunities, and comprehensive benefits package, Amazon is a great place to start or progress your career.
We made our largest ever annual investment in U.S. hourly wages and hired 250,000 employees for the holiday season

As the world’s largest job creator, Amazon invested $1.3 billion last year toward pay increases for customer fulfillment and operations employees, bringing the average pay for those roles to over $20.50 per hour (a more than 50% increase over five years). Learn more.

We used artificial intelligence (AI) to evolve and improve upon fulfillment processes and shopping experiences

With AI, machine learning (ML), and computer vision, Amazon is developing state-of-the-art robotic technologies to help employees take on repetitive tasks and some of the heavy lifting. This robotic assistance makes work easier and safer, giving employees more time to do what they do best—find new ways to delight customers. Learn more.

Meanwhile, generative AI and other technologies behind Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology are making checkout lines a thing of the past. Today, Just Walk Out technology is available at more than 70 Amazon-owned stores, and at more than 85 third-party locations across the U.S., UK, and Australia, including sports stadiums, airports, grocery stores, convenience stores, and college campuses. Learn more.

megan coghlan a process assistant at amazon standing in the foreground of an amazon fulfillment center. she is smiling with her hands on her hips and wearing yellow safety vest
Everything you need to know about Career Choice, Amazon’s education benefit that pre-pays tuition for degrees and skills development
Launched in 2012, Career Choice is an education and training benefit that helps eligible hourly employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.
We launched new opportunities to provide 300,000 employees with access to education and skills training programs through 2025

Through our Upskilling 2025 pledge, Amazon creates pathways to careers in areas that will continue growing in years to come. Our company-funded training programs, such as AWS Intelligence Initiative and Career Choice, help employees learn critical skills to move into in-demand, higher-paying technical or non-technical roles within Amazon and beyond. Learn more.

We committed to hiring 5,000 refugees in Europe over the next three years

This commitment expands on our previous pledge to hire at least 5,000 refugees in the U.S. by the end of 2024. Amazon announced our commitment during The Tent European Business Summit, which brought together dozens of companies to discuss the refugee crisis in Europe and highlight the role companies play in helping refugees successfully integrate in their new communities. Learn more.

Image of a woman taking a telemedicine appointment on her phone.
More than 1 million Amazon employees worldwide now have access to virtual support for in vitro fertilization, adoption, egg freezing, and other family-building benefits
Amazon employees and their partners can get virtual support from Maven Clinic for everything from preconception to surrogacy, in 50 countries around the world.
We expanded our benefits to help employees achieve personal and professional success

14 new benefits under Amazon’s FamilyFlex program aim to provide more flexibility in employees’ lives and the tools they need to manage unexpected financial- or health-related events. These benefits include free financial counseling, in-house cancer case management, and new temporary schedule adjustments for hourly frontline employees. Learn more.

We leveraged our unique capabilities and resources to invest in disaster relief, affordable housing initiatives, and more

In response to the Maui wildfires, for example, Disaster Relief by Amazon donated needed supplies and offered financial support to organizations that are in the best position to offer immediate assistance. AWS also activated its Disaster Response team to help set up temporary communications infrastructure to provide internet and phone connectivity across impacted sites. Learn more.

Three Amazon employees package up relief items and load them into a delivery truck.

In affordable housing, Amazon launched a new pilot initiative in partnership with the National Housing Trust (NHT) to help individuals and families from underserved communities become homeowners in Washington state’s Puget Sound; Arlington, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee. Amazon is investing $40 million to help moderate-income individuals and families purchase homes as a pathway for building generational wealth. Learn more.

A photo of an Amazon delivery driver standing at the opening of a delivery van. There are bins inside the van that are holding donation items.
5 ways Amazon is helping to address U.S. communities’ biggest challenges right now
We partner with thousands of nonprofits across the U.S. to address critical social issues, using our resources, infrastructure, people, and passion for innovation to help build stronger communities.
Those are just a few examples from the past year, and we’re excited about what’s ahead for 2024. You can stay updated on the most important news and stories about Amazon by visiting our website or subscribing to the Amazon News newsletter.

This is all possible thanks to the hard work and dedication of millions of our teammates and partners around the world, and we want to thank them all for delivering for each other, our communities, and our customers every day.

Learn more about Amazon’s impact.