Audiobooks and podcasts are great to incorporate into your daily routine. Whether you’re a seasoned listener or want to start a new habit, an Audible membership might be just the right thing for you.

If you’re interested in trying out Audible, you’re in luck. For Prime Day 2023, Prime members who are new Audible customers can get their first three months of an Audible Premium Plus membership free with a trial. Get one title per month from a massive selection of new releases and bestsellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of included Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts.

The deal is available exclusively to Prime members now until July 31, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

What is Audible?

Audible is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible’s catalog includes more than 800,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers, and world-renowned entertainers.

How much does Audible cost after the free trial?

After the 3-month free trial, Audible Premium Plus is $14.95 a month plus taxes and includes 1 title per month from an extensive selection of best sellers and new releases, plus unlimited listening to thousands of included Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts.

How to get the Prime Day deal

To be eligible for this deal, you need to be a Prime member who is a new customer of Audible. And, taking advantage of the deal is incredibly easy. All you have to do is sign up. The deal is exclusively available to Prime members now until July 31, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

There are no commitments. After the free trial period is over, membership will automatically renew for $14.95 a month plus taxes, but you can cancel at any time.

What is Prime Day?

Starting July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, Prime members around the world will have 48 hours of exclusive access to shop deals on millions of products and services across top categories like beauty, electronics, entertainment, and fitness. New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, with deep discounts on top products from the hottest brands. This Prime Day, members in the U.S. can also shop more deals on small business products than ever before.

Learn more about Prime Day.

Not yet a Prime member? Sign up now, and read about all the awesome benefits that make a membership worth it.