Ready to get in the festive spirit? You can now listen to 17 new Amazon Music Original songs, released exclusively with some of today's hottest global artists like Chlöe (Chloe Bailey), Stephen Sanchez, Jorja Smith, Meghan Trainor, Manuel Turizo, and TWICE. Some of these Amazon Music Original Songs will even be featured in new holiday films and soundtracks from Prime Video, including Candy Cane Lane, Elf Me, and Your Christmas or Mine 2.

You can listen to the full slate of holiday songs and curated holiday playlists on Amazon Music. Check out the full rundown of new holiday originals to get in the festive spirit.

The cover art for Manuel's new holiday song. It features a portrait of the artist looking straight-faced at the camera with a blue background behind him.

'It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' by Manuel Turizo

Manuel Turizo brings his urban style and mix of Latin American rhythms to give a new sound to the Christmas hit "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" originally written by Meredith Wilson.
The album cover for Chloe's song. Chloe is featured in a portrait image in a shiny, red top while looking up and off into the distance behind the camera.

'Merry Christmas Baby' by Chlöe

Pop-R&B singer Chlöe’s reimagined version of Otis Redding’s Christmas hit, “Merry Christmas Baby,” will appear over the opening credits of Candy Cane Lane, a new holiday comedy from Prime Video starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, out globally December 1.
'Winter Wonderland' by Chlöe 

Chlöe fans can also now stream another new song—her own take on Darlene Love’s “Winter Wonderland.”
The album cover for Meghan Trainor's holiday song. The cover features a portrait of Meghan smiling while looking to her right. She is wearing a Santa costume with a blue background and snow falling behind her.

'Jingle Bells' by Meghan Trainor

Multiplatinum artist Meghan Trainor, covers the seasonal classic, “Jingle Bells” in an Amazon Music Original.
An image of the album cover for TWICE's holiday song. There are multiple women standing behind eachover and holding each other while smiling for a photo in a pastel-colored room.

'Heart Shaker (GALACTIKA * Holiday Remix)' by TWICE

K-pop stars TWICE have delivered a special holiday version of their fan favorite track, “Heart Shaker.”
The cover art for Sam Ryder's song. It features a portrait of him smiling with a black background behind him.

'You’re Christmas to Me' by Sam Ryder

English singer-songwriter Sam Ryder’s brand-new holiday song, “You’re Christmas to Me” will appear in Your Christmas or Mine 2, premiering on Prime Video on December 8.
An image of the album cover for the Walk Off The Earth song. There are three men and one woman crowded into a photo making funny faces.

'Wonderful Christmastime' by Walk Off The Earth

Canadian pop stars Walk Off The Earth, released a new holiday track, “Wonderful Christmastime."
Tokio Hotel's album cover. It shows the four band members posing for a photo in a room decorated for the holidays. It includes a christmas tree, gifts, and a gold background.

'Your Christmas' by Tokio Hotel

Take your festive spirit international with “Your Christmas” by Germany’s Tokio Hotel.
Anne Marie's album cover. It features a portrait of her with a light-pink knit cap on. She is looking on into the distance up and to the right. There is a soft purple backdrop behind her.

'Christmas Without You' by Anne-Marie

English popstar Anne-Marie’s new track, “Christmas Without You,” will also appear in Your Christmas or Mine 2.
The album cover for Sam Fischer's song. The image features a portrait of Sam smiling while holding his hands together in front of him.

'Christmas is All Around' by Sam Fischer

Aussie popstar, Sam Fischer takes an acoustic approach to the holiday favorite “Christmas is All Around.”
The cover art for Analeisa's song. It features a portrait of Analeisa with a black background and shining neon lights behind her. She is gazing slightly down at the floor below the camera.

'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' by Annalisa

Italian singer-songwriter Annalisa’s cover of Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” will be featured in Elf Me, out on Prime Video on November 24.
The album cover for Stephen Sanchez's song. It features a portrait of Stephen standing in front of a white wall and looking off into the distance behind the camera. He is wearing a black top with a blue, thin scarf wrapped into a bow around his neck.

'Silver Bells' by Stephen Sanchez

Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist Stephen Sanchez, reimagines the holiday classic “Silver Bells,” with an old-school country feel.
An album cover that shows an illustration of the silhouette of a woman singing with a spotlight on her. There is a night sky , trees, and a white fox in the background.

'Stay Another Day' by Jorja Smith

English R&B singer-songwriter Jorja Smith is releasing her take on East 17’s UK Christmas staple, “Stay Another Day.”
The album cover for Jesse and Joy's song. The pair are featured in an image walking away from the camera while looking back at it. There are four other band members peeking around the corner and smiling while looking at the camera.

'Jingle Bell Rock' by Jesse & Joy, De Viaje con los Derbez

Mexican pop duo, Jesse & Joy, take a modern spin on the holiday classic “Jingle Bell Rock.”
The cover art for Nina Pastori's song. It features a portrait of Nina smiling softly while looking at the camera. There is a blue background behind her and she is wearing bright-red lipstick.

'Yo Vengo Del Monte' by Niña Pastori

Spice up your festive spirit with “Yo Vengo Del Monte” by Spanish flamenco icon Niña Pastori.
The album cover for the Bana MS song. There are three men smiling for a photo in front of a holiday tree.

'Navidad, Navidad' by Banda MS

Mexico’s, Banda MS, created a festive track with a big-band feel in their Amazon Music Original, “Navidad, Navidad.”
The cover art for Caameilia Jordana's song. It features a black-and-white portrait of her with a soft expression looking off into the distance to her right behind the camera.

'Silent Night' by Camélia Jordana

French chanteuse, Camélia Jordana, takes a soulful spin on the holiday classic, “Silent Night.”
Get Grinchy with an original holiday podcast by Wondery

Chlöe and Meghan Trainor will be featured guests on the new Wondery original podcast ‘Tis The Grinch Holiday Talk Show, with host James Austin Johnson of Saturday Night Live as the iconic curmudgeon The Grinch. ’Tis The Grinch Holiday Talk Show is available now on Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to more holiday Originals from Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and more

These new Amazon Music Original songs are the latest releases to join a growing list of new holiday tunes released exclusively on Amazon Music, including tracks from influential stars like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Ellie Goulding, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Carrie Underwood, and H.E.R. Check out more Amazon Music Originals for the holidays.

Celebrate the season with the 'Merry Mix' playlist

Prime members have access to over 100 million songs on Amazon Music, plus the largest catalog of ad-free top podcasts, at no additional cost to their membership. Prime members can shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist in DJ Mode, including the “Merry Mix” holiday music station. The station includes this year’s new Amazon Music Original holiday songs as well as artists Mariah Carey, John Legend, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood, Brandy, and Kelly Clarkson sharing their fondest holiday memories and traditions. To listen to this holiday station through the year, simply say “Alexa, play ‘Merry Mix’ in DJ Mode” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android or on Alexa-enabled devices.

