Ready to get in the festive spirit? You can now listen to 17 new Amazon Music Original songs, released exclusively with some of today's hottest global artists like Chlöe (Chloe Bailey), Stephen Sanchez, Jorja Smith, Meghan Trainor, Manuel Turizo, and TWICE. Some of these Amazon Music Original Songs will even be featured in new holiday films and soundtracks from Prime Video, including Candy Cane Lane, Elf Me, and Your Christmas or Mine 2.

You can listen to the full slate of holiday songs and curated holiday playlists on Amazon Music. Check out the full rundown of new holiday originals to get in the festive spirit.

'It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' by Manuel Turizo

Manuel Turizo brings his urban style and mix of Latin American rhythms to give a new sound to the Christmas hit "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" originally written by Meredith Wilson.

'Merry Christmas Baby' by Chlöe

Pop-R&B singer Chlöe’s reimagined version of Otis Redding’s Christmas hit, “Merry Christmas Baby,” will appear over the opening credits of Candy Cane Lane, a new holiday comedy from Prime Video starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, out globally December 1.

'Winter Wonderland' by Chlöe

Chlöe fans can also now stream another new song—her own take on Darlene Love’s “Winter Wonderland.”

'Jingle Bells' by Meghan Trainor

Multiplatinum artist Meghan Trainor, covers the seasonal classic, “Jingle Bells” in an Amazon Music Original.

'Heart Shaker (GALACTIKA * Holiday Remix)' by TWICE

K-pop stars TWICE have delivered a special holiday version of their fan favorite track, “Heart Shaker.”

'You’re Christmas to Me' by Sam Ryder

English singer-songwriter Sam Ryder’s brand-new holiday song, “You’re Christmas to Me” will appear in Your Christmas or Mine 2, premiering on Prime Video on December 8.

'Wonderful Christmastime' by Walk Off The Earth

Canadian pop stars Walk Off The Earth, released a new holiday track, “Wonderful Christmastime."

'Your Christmas' by Tokio Hotel

Take your festive spirit international with “Your Christmas” by Germany’s Tokio Hotel.

'Christmas Without You' by Anne-Marie

English popstar Anne-Marie’s new track, “Christmas Without You,” will also appear in Your Christmas or Mine 2.

'Christmas is All Around' by Sam Fischer

Aussie popstar, Sam Fischer takes an acoustic approach to the holiday favorite “Christmas is All Around.”

'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' by Annalisa

Italian singer-songwriter Annalisa’s cover of Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” will be featured in Elf Me, out on Prime Video on November 24.

'Silver Bells' by Stephen Sanchez

Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist Stephen Sanchez, reimagines the holiday classic “Silver Bells,” with an old-school country feel.

'Stay Another Day' by Jorja Smith

English R&B singer-songwriter Jorja Smith is releasing her take on East 17’s UK Christmas staple, “Stay Another Day.”

'Jingle Bell Rock' by Jesse & Joy, De Viaje con los Derbez

Mexican pop duo, Jesse & Joy, take a modern spin on the holiday classic “Jingle Bell Rock.”

'Yo Vengo Del Monte' by Niña Pastori

Spice up your festive spirit with “Yo Vengo Del Monte” by Spanish flamenco icon Niña Pastori.

'Navidad, Navidad' by Banda MS

Mexico’s, Banda MS, created a festive track with a big-band feel in their Amazon Music Original, “Navidad, Navidad.”

'Silent Night' by Camélia Jordana

French chanteuse, Camélia Jordana, takes a soulful spin on the holiday classic, “Silent Night.”

Get Grinchy with an original holiday podcast by Wondery

Chlöe and Meghan Trainor will be featured guests on the new Wondery original podcast ‘Tis The Grinch Holiday Talk Show, with host James Austin Johnson of Saturday Night Live as the iconic curmudgeon The Grinch. ’Tis The Grinch Holiday Talk Show is available now on Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to more holiday Originals from Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and more

These new Amazon Music Original songs are the latest releases to join a growing list of new holiday tunes released exclusively on Amazon Music, including tracks from influential stars like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Ellie Goulding, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Carrie Underwood, and H.E.R. Check out more Amazon Music Originals for the holidays.

Celebrate the season with the 'Merry Mix' playlist

Prime members have access to over 100 million songs on Amazon Music, plus the largest catalog of ad-free top podcasts, at no additional cost to their membership. Prime members can shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist in DJ Mode, including the “Merry Mix” holiday music station. The station includes this year’s new Amazon Music Original holiday songs as well as artists Mariah Carey, John Legend, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood, Brandy, and Kelly Clarkson sharing their fondest holiday memories and traditions. To listen to this holiday station through the year, simply say “Alexa, play ‘Merry Mix’ in DJ Mode” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android or on Alexa-enabled devices.

Stream all of the new Amazon Music Original songs.