The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide and has been an unprecedented global success as the top original series for Prime Video in every region. Production for Season Two is currently underway in the UK, and Prime Video is announcing new cast members for it. In addition to the seven new cast members announced last week, the following eight cast members will join the existing cast for the second season.

Oliver Alvin-Wilson’s television credits include The Bay (ITV), as Guy Townsend; Murder in Provence (ITV) as Luc Martinez; and Collateral (BBC) as Chips Benson. In film, Oliver has appeared in Wonder Woman 1984 and The Huntsman. He has appeared on stage in All of Us (National Theatre) and Henry VI Rebellion/War of the Roses (Royal Shakespeare Company), among many others.

Stuart Bowman can currently be seen in the television series The Pact (BBC), Karen Pirie (ITV), and The Control Room (BBC). He has previously played recurring roles in Alex Rider (Prime Video), Guilt (BBC), and Bodyguard (Netflix). Stuart’s work in film includes Man and Witch, The Cursed, Sunset Song, and Slow West. His recent theater credits include Macbeth (Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre) as Macduff.

Calam Lynch was most recently seen in Bridgerton (Netflix) as Theo Sharpe. Other television credits include Derry Girls (Channel 4) as John Paul O’Reilly, and Mrs. Wilson (BBC) as Gordon Wilson. In film, Calam starred in Black Beauty (Disney+), Benediction opposite Jack Lowden, and Dunkirk. He has appeared in theatre productions including Much Ado About Nothing (The Rose Theatre) and Wife (The Kiln Theatre).

William Chubb is a prolific actor whose television credits include Vampire Academy (Peacock), The Sandman (Netflix), and Pistol (Hulu). On stage, William has appeared in numerous productions including The Tempest (Theatre Royal Bath), The Taxidermist’s Daughter (Chichester Festival Theatre), and Witness for the Prosecution (County Hall, London). His film credits include Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light, A Week in Paradise, and Adrift in Soho.

Kevin Eldon is a well-known performer in television, film, and theatre. On television, Kevin has starred in Game of Thrones (HBO), Shadow And Bone (Netflix), and Inside Number 9 (BBC). He also appeared in The Crown (Netflix), Criminal: UK (Netflix), and Doctor Who (BBC). In film, he has been seen in Martin Scorsese’s Hugo, Hot Fuzz, and Four Lions.

Will Keen will soon start production on Prime Video’s My Lady Jane. He just wrapped the indie feature Borderland opposite Felicity Jones and Mark Strong, as well as the TV series The Gold (BBC1/Viacom). He was most recently seen in Ridley Road (BBC). His other TV credits include His Dark Materials (HBO), The Crown (Netflix), and Genius: Picasso (National Geographic). Stage credits include Patriots (Almeida Theatre), Ghosts (Almeida Theatre), and Waste (Almeida Theatre).

Selina Lo is a former martial arts champion, whose film credits include starring in Boss Level (Hulu) as Guan Yin and Hellraiser (Hulu) as The Gasp. Her work in television includes a recurring role in One Child (BBC) as Xu Lian.

Gavi Singh Chera was most recently seen in the television series The Undeclared War (Channel 4) and The Lazarus Project (Sky). On stage, Gavi has appeared in productions including The Cherry Orchard (The Yard Theatre), Our Generation, and Behind the Beautiful Forevers (National Theatre).

All eight first-season episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories in multiple languages.