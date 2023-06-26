It’s Pride Month, and one of the many ways to celebrate is by watching some of the incredible series and movies that celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

Prime Video—which is included in a Prime membership—has lots of great options that are sure to keep you entertained, including new releases and timeless classics. Prime has all your streaming and entertainment needs in a single membership. Whether you’re a fan of dramas, comedies, musicals, or anything in between, our list should have something for everyone to enjoy this month and beyond.

While there are tons of excellent series and movies that celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in its library, here are just a few we think you’ll enjoy:

A League of Their Own

In the early 1940s, Carson Shaw travels to Chicago to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. There, she meets other women who also dream of playing pro baseball and makes connections that open up her world.

Anything’s Possible

This modern coming-of-age story follows the story of Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause.

Brokeback Mountain

This award-winning drama follows the story of two cowboys who fall in love while working on a ranch in Wyoming. It stars Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Michelle Williams.

Bros

A romantic comedy from the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner about two gay men who just might be falling in love.

Carnival Row

This show, which has two seasons, follows the story of mythical creatures who have been forced to live in a world where humans fear them.

Cinderella

Cinderella is a modern movie musical with a bold take on the classic fairytale. Cinderella has an all-star cast including Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Dead Ringers

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 classic film, this limited series stars Rachel Weisz. She plays the double-lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything including drugs, lovers, and a deep desire to do whatever it takes to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Despite obstacles, 16-year-old Jamie has the courage to fabulously follow his unconventional dream in this inspiring true story turned musical sensation.

Harlem

This fun comedy follows four ambitious women in Harlem. Together, these best friends explore new phases of their careers, relationships, loss, and big city dreams.

I Am Not Your Negro

With unprecedented access to James Baldwin’s original work, Raoul Peck completed a documentary film version of the novel Baldwin never finished—a radical narration about race in America that tracks the lives and assassinations of Baldwin’s friends Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Medgar Evers.

Mayor Pete

Mayor Pete brings viewers inside Pete Buttigieg’s campaign to be the youngest U.S. President, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband Chasten, and their ambitious team. The film reveals what really goes on inside a campaign for the highest office in the land and ways it changes the lives of those as its center.

My Policeman

A tale of forbidden romance and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows the relationships between three people, policeman Tom (Harry Styles/Linus Roache), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin/Gina McKee) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson/Rupert Everett).

Queens on the Run

This unscripted show follows ten Brazilian drag artists from across the country in a competition for the title of “Supreme Drag” as they travel to multiple Brazilian cities on a extravagantly decorated bus.

Spoiler Alert

Based on the bestselling memoir, Spoiler Alert is a funny, heartwarming and life-affirming story of how a relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill.

The Boys

This series is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

The Kids are All Right

This comedy-drama follows a lesbian couple and their children as they navigate family dynamic and as the kids attempt to bring their birth father into their life.

The Lake

This show follows Justin as he returns from living abroad after a break-up with his long-term partner, in the hope of reconnecting with the biological daughter that he gave up for adoption in his teens.

The People We Hate at the Wedding

This modern comedy follows two dysfunctional siblings, along with their ever-optimistic mom, as they attend the wedding of their estranged wealthy half-sister in the English countryside. The reunion gives everyone the motivation they need to move their own lives forward.

Transparent

This comedy-drama follows the Pfefferman family as they navigate life after discovering that their parent is a trans woman, and their secrets all start to spill out.

Will & Grace

This classic sitcom follows the lives and friendship of Grace, an interior designer, and Will, her gay soulmate, roommate, and best friend. Together they experience all that life throws at them over the course of eight seasons.

With Love

With Love is a romantic dramedy centered on siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz as they navigate big life changes and rely on their equally big family to get them through. From weddings and new loves to heartbreak and good old-fashioned family drama, season two shows Lily and Jorge grow like we've never seen them before.

BONUS: Red, White & Royal Blue

Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue follows the unexpected journey from distain to love between Alex, the popular son of the first woman President of the United States, and Britain’s handsome and charismatic Prince Henry. This movie will be available to stream on Prime Video on August 11.

