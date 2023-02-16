The second and final season of Carnival Row premieres February 17 on Prime Video. The show follows the story of mythical creatures who have been forced to live in a world where humans fear them. Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting the return of Carnival Row, and now their wait is almost over.

Of course, before you start watching Carnival Row Season Two, it's probably worth catching up on the first season. You can watch all of Season One on Prime Video right now.

How to watch Season Two of 'Carnival Row' on Prime Video

Carnival Row Season Two will be available on Prime Video starting on February 17.

Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers two discounted memberships: Prime Access, for recipients of select government assistance programs; and Prime Student, for higher education students—so everyone can enjoy Prime’s valuable benefits.

If you’re not yet a Prime member and not sure whether it’s right for you, you can sign up for a free trial.

Prime members can watch Carnival Row, as well as thousands of other movies, series, and more included with a Prime membership.

Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video?

Once you're done watching Carnival Row, there are plenty of other great series and movies to enjoy, including The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, My Policeman, Samaritan, and Thirteen Lives. Prime Video also offers live sports, like Thursday Night Football.

You can browse the full selection in the app or on the web, so there’s always something new to explore and enjoy. And make sure to stream on February 17 to watch the second and final season of Carnival Row.