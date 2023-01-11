Hunters centers on a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. Led by the mysterious Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), the Hunters set out on a bloody quest to bring justice and restore hope in an increasingly dark world.

The entire first season is available on Prime Video right now—so before diving into Season Two, it might be worth catching up or watching for a bit of a refresher.

For those eager to watch Hunters Season Two, it premieres on January 13 on Prime Video. The second season is set to be the last, which means the story of the Nazi hunters in the '70s is coming to a close.

How to watch the second and final season of ‘Hunters' on Prime Video

Hunters Season Two will be available on Prime Video starting on January 13.

What else is on Prime Video?

