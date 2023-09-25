On September 26, Victoria’s Secret will release VICTORIA’S SECRET: THE TOUR ’23—which will be part documentary, part spectacular fashion event. The special will be available to stream on Prime Video with an added shoppable component in Amazon Fashion stores.



What to expect from ‘VICTORIA’S SECRET: THE TOUR ’23’

The special will take Prime Video viewers on a journey through the creation of VICTORIA’S SECRET: THE TOUR ’23 (“The Tour”), with behind-the-scenes footage and intimate stories of the VS20—a group of 20 innovative global creatives who will conceive four fashion curations from the vibrant cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo, alongside iconic custom Victoria's Secret designs.

The reimagined event will premiere on Prime Video in over 50 countries on Tuesday, September 26. Amazon customers will be able to shop a tour-inspired collection in Amazon Fashion stores following the debut. Customers in the U.S. can also shop as they watch with X-Ray. To use X-Ray, start streaming The Tour on your desired device. Simply tap your mobile device, move your cursor on your computer, or press up on the Fire TV remote. This will open the X-Ray shopping feature, allowing you to select the item you are interested in or explore more items in the Victoria’s Secret Amazon Fashion storefront.

Customers can also shop more than 4,000 styles across Victoria’s Secret and PINK including the brand’s best-selling bras, panties, sleep, swim, and lounge wear available now in the Victoria’s Secret Amazon Fashion storefront.



How to watch 'The Tour' on Prime Video

The Tour will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning on Tuesday, September 26.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, allowing members to access savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. Priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually, Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits. Prime Access, for instance, is just $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid. Prime Student—another discounted membership—is $7.49 per month or $69 per year for members enrolled in two or four-year colleges that includes additional exclusive perks specifically for students.

Amazon offers a 30-day trial for Prime and Prime Access, so you can take advantage of Prime’s benefits without paying a membership fee for 30 days to see if a membership is right for you.



Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to The Tour, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

