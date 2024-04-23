Amazon’s Pet Day sale runs May 7 through May 8, offering 48-hours of deals on everything you need to pamper your pet. If you’re looking to get a head start on your shopping, we have a great selection of early deals you can shop, including up to 45% off select Beneful products, up to 40% off select Active Pets accessories, and up to 30% off select PETKIT products.
Keep reading for a preview of some early Pet Day deals to kickstart your Amazon Pet Day shopping. Deal dates will vary, with the earliest starting on April 23, so check back often for more savings, then mark your calendar to catch the best deals coming May 7-8.
15 of the best early Pet Day deals
Food & treats
- Save 45% on select Beneful IncrediBites Pate Wet Dog Food for Small Dogs
- Save 30% on select CRAFTED BY HUMANS LOVED BY DOGS Vegan & Gluten-Free Biscuit Dog Treats
- Save 25% on select Stella & Chewy’s Wild Red Jerky Nuggets Dog Treats
Toys & apparel
- Save 35% on PETOPIA Dog Pineapple Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewers
- Save up to 30% on select Spark Paws Apparel
- Save 15% on Petstages Orka Dental Links Dog Chew Toy
Pet gear & accessories
- Save 40% on Active Pets Premium Dog Car Seat Cover
- Save 20% on rabbitgoo No-Pull Dog Harness
- Save up to 15% on select PETMAKER Cat Condos
Pet cleaning & grooming
- Save 45% on Uproot Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover & Mini
- Save 20% on neabot Neakasa P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit
- Save 20% on Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter
Electronics
- Save up to 50% on select Shark Vacuums
- Save 30% on PETKIT PuraX Self-Cleaning Litter Box
- Save up to 15% on PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder with Alexa
Enjoy more deals and exclusives even after Pet Day with Amazon Prime
Love pampering your pet on Pet Day? You do not need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop deals during Pet Day, but you can join Prime for even more savings, convenience, and entertainment in a single membership year-round. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year and enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month or try it for 30-days at no cost.
Learn more about Prime and all of the shopping, entertainment, and savings benefits that come with it.