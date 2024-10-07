That was one of the points made by Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, in a fireside chat at Accelerate, Amazon’s annual seller conference. Herrington, in his conversation with Mary Beth Westmoreland, Vice President, Worldwide Selling Partner Experiences, described the shift Amazon is making to support sellers both on and off Amazon. New innovations—like Multi-Channel Fulfillment, Buy with Prime, and

Supply Chain by Amazon

—leverage Amazon's global logistics to support sellers on their own websites, with other retailers, and on social platforms. While this move may seem counterintuitive, Herrington said Amazon believes empowering sellers to grow their total sales will only strengthen these partnerships and make Amazon an even more attractive sales channel in the long term.