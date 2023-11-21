6 easy ways to support small businesses in Amazon’s store this Saturday

Looking to support small businesses this holiday season? Throughout the weekend, and especially on Saturday, customers can continue to save big on incredible deals from small businesses in Amazon’s store. In fact, shoppers can find more deals on small business products than ever before with deals dropping all the time at amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals.
Small businesses provide a vast selection of unique gifts, stocking stuffers, and seasonal essentials for customers, and Amazon provides many ways to discover small business gifts for everyone on your list, while enjoying fast, hassle-free delivery to your doorstep. Plus, buying from small businesses in Amazon’s store makes a real impact because those businesses then grow and create jobs in their local communities.
We celebrate the continued success of the many small and local businesses that sell in our store. Here are six easy ways to support small businesses in our store this Saturday and all season long.
1.Bookmark the small business deals page, and continue to check for the best deals of the season
New deals from small businesses will drop regularly on amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals helping shoppers save big while “supporting small” this season. For those looking to support small businesses—especially on Saturday, November 25—customers will find more deals on small-business products than ever before, including items from Caraway, PuffCuff, Thames & Kosmos, Blueland, and FaceTory.
2.Explore the Support Small page and discover inspiring small business sellers
All year long, customers can discover and shop incredible gifts from small businesses—including from Black-owned, women-owned, military family-owned, Hispanic-owned, Asian & Pacific Islander-owned, and LGBTQIA-owned businesses—at amazon.com/supportsmall.
3.Find unique gifts in our Small Business Gift Guide
There’s something for everyone, in every price range, with curated selections like Black-owned, Women-owned, Under $50, Under $25, Toys & Games, Beauty, Fashion, and Home & Kitchen. With everything from a candle for the “boy mom” in your life, to interactive sing-along books designed for your little ones, there's so much to discover from small businesses in Amazon’s store.
4.Use the Small Business Search filter
Available for the first time during holiday shopping, the new Small Business Search filter makes shopping small easier than ever by allowing customers to search for products from eligible small businesses in Amazon’s store. Use the store search bar or navigation menu to find what you’re looking for, then scroll down and select the Small Business filter below the Business Type category.
5.Look out for the Small Business badge
While browsing Amazon’s store, customers can look for the Small Business badge on eligible product detail pages to easily know if a product is sold by a small business.
6.Gift one of Oprah’s Favorite Things to your loved ones
Featuring gift picks for friends, family, and the community of people you hold in your heart all year long, most items in this year’s Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gift list have been selected from inspiring small businesses in Amazon’s store. For the ninth year in a row, these curated items will be available for purchase in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.
Last year, independent sellers in Amazon’s store celebrated a record-breaking holiday season, with customers purchasing more items than ever before from our selling partners—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. We can’t wait to see how our customers show up to support small and break records again this season.
Check out more holiday shopping deals and gift guides.