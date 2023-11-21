Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
Subscribe
en
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | Amazon Privacy Policy | © 1996-2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Show Search
Subscribe
en
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
Americas
United States
About Amazon (English)
México
About Amazon (Español)
Canada
About Amazon (English) About Amazon (Français)
Brazil
About Amazon (Português)
NewsSmall business

6 easy ways to support small businesses in Amazon’s store this Saturday

Written by Amazon Staff
2 min
 
Written by Amazon Staff
Images showing ways to support small businesses in Amazon’s store.
Amazon makes it easier than ever to save big on the best gifts of the season from small businesses across the U.S.

Looking to support small businesses this holiday season? Throughout the weekend, and especially on Saturday, customers can continue to save big on incredible deals from small businesses in Amazon’s store. In fact, shoppers can find more deals on small business products than ever before with deals dropping all the time at amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals.

An image of various items against a hunter green background. The items include wrapped gifts in glittery gold paper with green and white bows and ribbons, tree ornaments of various shapes and sizes, and evergreen tree branches. There is a light green border around the whole image and a tag at the top that reads "LIVE BLOG" with a red dot next to it.
Amazon Black Friday 2023: Live updates on the best deals, holiday shopping tips, and gift guides
Holiday shopping is easy with the best Black Friday deals from Amazon! Get early deals and discover shopping tips and gift guides for everyone on your list.
Read more

Small businesses provide a vast selection of unique gifts, stocking stuffers, and seasonal essentials for customers, and Amazon provides many ways to discover small business gifts for everyone on your list, while enjoying fast, hassle-free delivery to your doorstep. Plus, buying from small businesses in Amazon’s store makes a real impact because those businesses then grow and create jobs in their local communities.

We celebrate the continued success of the many small and local businesses that sell in our store. Here are six easy ways to support small businesses in our store this Saturday and all season long.

Amazon makes it easier than ever to save big on the best gifts of the season from small businesses across the U.S.

Looking to support small businesses this holiday season? Throughout the weekend, and especially on Saturday, customers can continue to save big on incredible deals from small businesses in Amazon’s store. In fact, shoppers can find more deals on small business products than ever before with deals dropping all the time at amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals.

An image of various items against a hunter green background. The items include wrapped gifts in glittery gold paper with green and white bows and ribbons, tree ornaments of various shapes and sizes, and evergreen tree branches. There is a light green border around the whole image and a tag at the top that reads "LIVE BLOG" with a red dot next to it.
Amazon Black Friday 2023: Live updates on the best deals, holiday shopping tips, and gift guides
Holiday shopping is easy with the best Black Friday deals from Amazon! Get early deals and discover shopping tips and gift guides for everyone on your list.
Read more

Small businesses provide a vast selection of unique gifts, stocking stuffers, and seasonal essentials for customers, and Amazon provides many ways to discover small business gifts for everyone on your list, while enjoying fast, hassle-free delivery to your doorstep. Plus, buying from small businesses in Amazon’s store makes a real impact because those businesses then grow and create jobs in their local communities.

We celebrate the continued success of the many small and local businesses that sell in our store. Here are six easy ways to support small businesses in our store this Saturday and all season long.

  • 1.
    Bookmark the small business deals page, and continue to check for the best deals of the season
    An image of FaceTory Berry Jam Lip Sleeping Mask with Strawberry Fruit Extract.
    FaceTory Berry Jam Lip Sleeping Mask with Strawberry Fruit Extract

    New deals from small businesses will drop regularly on amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals helping shoppers save big while “supporting small” this season. For those looking to support small businesses—especially on Saturday, November 25—customers will find more deals on small-business products than ever before, including items from Caraway, PuffCuff, Thames & Kosmos, Blueland, and FaceTory.

  • 2.
    Explore the Support Small page and discover inspiring small business sellers
    An image showing ways to support small businesses in Amazon’s store.

    All year long, customers can discover and shop incredible gifts from small businesses—including from Black-owned, women-owned, military family-owned, Hispanic-owned, Asian & Pacific Islander-owned, and LGBTQIA-owned businesses—at amazon.com/supportsmall.

  • 3.
    Find unique gifts in our Small Business Gift Guide
    An image of a candle from a small businesses in Amazon’s store.
    Calla Collections Boy Mom Candle made from Natural Soy Wax

    There’s something for everyone, in every price range, with curated selections like Black-owned, Women-owned, Under $50, Under $25, Toys & Games, Beauty, Fashion, and Home & Kitchen. With everything from a candle for the “boy mom” in your life, to interactive sing-along books designed for your little ones, there's so much to discover from small businesses in Amazon’s store.

  • 4.
    Use the Small Business Search filter
    An image showing ways to support small businesses in Amazon’s store.

    Available for the first time during holiday shopping, the new Small Business Search filter makes shopping small easier than ever by allowing customers to search for products from eligible small businesses in Amazon’s store. Use the store search bar or navigation menu to find what you’re looking for, then scroll down and select the Small Business filter below the Business Type category.

  • 5.
    Look out for the Small Business badge
    An illustration of the small business badge

    While browsing Amazon’s store, customers can look for the Small Business badge on eligible product detail pages to easily know if a product is sold by a small business.

  • 6.
    Gift one of Oprah’s Favorite Things to your loved ones
    A photo of Oprah Winfrey.

    Featuring gift picks for friends, family, and the community of people you hold in your heart all year long, most items in this year’s Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gift list have been selected from inspiring small businesses in Amazon’s store. For the ninth year in a row, these curated items will be available for purchase in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

Collage of small business products to shop in Amazon's store, including cosmetics, personal care items, beverages, and more.
23 cool small businesses to shop in Amazon stores
Amazon is home to thousands of products from small business brands around the U.S. Here are some you should know about.
Read more

Last year, independent sellers in Amazon’s store celebrated a record-breaking holiday season, with customers purchasing more items than ever before from our selling partners—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. We can’t wait to see how our customers show up to support small and break records again this season.

Check out more holiday shopping deals and gift guides.

Related Tags
Small business SellersHolidayBlack FridayCyber Monday
More from Amazon
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se