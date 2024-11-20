Football fans can enjoy the newest tradition on the sports calendar as Black Friday Football returns for a second year on Prime Video.

This time around, fans can watch the two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West rivalry on November 29. This marks the second meeting between the two teams after the Chiefs escaped with a hard-fought victory in Week 8.

The Black Friday Football festivities kick off on Prime Video at 1:30 p.m. EST with an extended pregame show. A celebration of football, family, food, and shopping surrounds the 3:00 p.m. EST kickoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Viewers again will have free access to Black Friday Football—even if you don't have a Prime membership. Anyone with an Amazon account will be able to stream the game on Prime Video. Sign up for an Amazon account to watch the game for free on any device from anywhere.

Exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football is one of the many benefits that come with Prime, which provides unparalleled savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. Offering Black Friday Football via free access gives customers a peek into one of those many benefits.

Here is everything you need to know about Black Friday Football on Prime Video.



How to watch Black Friday Football on Prime Video

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Black Friday Football on Prime Video in their living rooms on smart televisions, streaming media players, or set-top boxes by using the Prime Video app, which is also available on mobile.

Viewers can also stream on phones and tablets with NFL+. Black Friday Football will also stream live on Twitch and is available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams.



Black Friday game announcers, host, reporters, and analysts

Black Friday Football coverage will feature the familiar faces of Thursday Night Football’ s on-air team.

Legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and Emmy-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth, while reporter Kaylee Hartung provides in-game reports from the sidelines.

Host Charissa Thompson, along with analysts and former NFL stars Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Richard Sherman, comprise Prime Video’s award-winning pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage. Taylor Rooks will contribute features, with Albert Breer providing updates and analysis from around the league. Additionally, a special ‘N Yo’ City with former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch will air during Black Friday Football.



Black Friday deals to shop

While tuning in to Black Friday Football, customers can shop exciting deals across fan-favorite categories like toys, electronics, and apparel.

There will also be custom NFL apparel designed by Amazon creators Olivia Culpo, Rachel Crosby, Tayshia Adams, Darcy McQueeny, and Brittany Mahomes. Further, viewers can access popular deals during on-air contests throughout Black Friday's wraparound programming.

Explore millions of Amazon deals across more than 35 categories other starting November 21 for Black Friday Week.



Celebrity chef David Chang returns

David Chang on set of the Black Friday pregame show in 2023. Photo by Jeff Chu/Jeff Chu sleeper.digital

Award-winning chef and TNF contributor David Chang returns for Prime Video’s Black Friday festivities. Continuing his season-long quest to explore the special place that food holds within the fabric of football and fandom, Chang will highlight the Kansas City food scene throughout the day, and create a Kansas City-inspired sandwich that he’ll present to the Player of the Game.



Enhanced viewing experience with Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats

Prime Video will stream a special presentation of Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats, TNF's weekly alternate stream, featuring new AI-powered enhancements that bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

Prime Vision provides a next-generation viewing experience through on-screen graphic overlays, real-time stats, in-game reports from analytics expert Sam Schwartzstein, and distinctive vantage points from TNF's Skycam and All-22 camera angle. Additionally, Prime Video will present TNF en Español for a Spanish-speaking audience.



Get more news and updates on Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

For all the latest information regarding TNF on Prime, check out the full 2024 schedule, go to the Thursday Night Football page on Prime Video or follow on X.

If you’re not a Prime member yet, join today or start a free 30-day trial to catch all the action.

