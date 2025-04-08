Key takeaways
- Pixtral Large can analyze documents, images, and charts, while excelling at language tasks.
- The 124B-parameter model supports dozens of languages and over 80 programming languages.
- Pixtral Large is now available in Amazon Bedrock in seven AWS Regions across Europe and the U.S.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Mistral AI, a leading artificial intelligence startup from France, have announced the availability of Pixtral Large 25.02 in Amazon Bedrock. This makes AWS the first major cloud provider to make Mistral AI’s latest flagship model available to customers.
The availability of Pixtral Large in Amazon Bedrock will offer even greater model choice to customers, and is the latest example of AWS continuing to expand what is already the broadest set of fully managed models from leading AI companies like Mistral AI.
Why you should care
Pixtral Large is Mistral AI’s first multimodal model in Amazon Bedrock and combines advanced vision capabilities with powerful language understanding. At 124B parameters, Pixtral Large delivers next-level performance across document analysis, chart interpretation, and natural image understanding tasks, while maintaining the same advanced text capabilities of Mistral Large 2.
With access to Pixtral Large in a fully managed environment via Amazon Bedrock, developers can leverage the model alongside a powerful set of capabilities, meaning they can build applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI, and don’t have to provision or manage any infrastructure to seamlessly scale their applications.
Meet the AI: What is Pixtral Large?
If Pixtral Large was a person, they would be a savvy AI brainiac who can effortlessly absorb documents, decipher charts, and analyze images, while still being a total language whiz. Think of them as that super-smart friend who can help sort your complex spreadsheets, appreciate your vacation photos, and help with your programming homework—all without needing a coffee break!
Straight from the source, Mistral AI on Pixtral Large
"Since its release, Pixtral Large has been our most capable multimodal model with frontier-level image understanding. Built on top of Mistral Large 2, it excels in complex visual comprehension and document processing, while maintaining superior text-only performance,” said Arthur Mensch, co-founder and CEO, Mistral AI.
“This model is a gamechanger for real-world applications to understand documents, charts, and natural images. We're excited to have it available on Amazon Bedrock in the EU and US, empowering AWS customers to drive innovation and efficiency.”
Crunching the numbers
Customers in industries spanning environmental services, financial services, and travel are leveraging generative AI to transform their businesses. As one example, insurance companies that manually process several million complex financial documents per month can minimize the time and resources consumed by automating these workflows with Mistral AI’s advanced AI models, saving months of manual processing time and reducing their document processing costs.
The bigger story
Last year, AWS and Mistral AI revealed plans to work together to help organizations of all sizes build and scale generative AI applications using one of the world’s most advanced models, Mistral Large. Pixtral Large availability builds on both this relationship and the already powerful capabilities of Mistral Large.
In addition to its image and text understanding, Pixtral Large has a powerful multilingual capacity. The model supports dozens of languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Dutch, and Polish, helping to encourage innovation worldwide and promoting cultural diversity with access to models trained in multiple languages and helping to reflect different perspectives. It’s also trained on more than 80 programming languages (e.g., Python and Java), meaning it can write and understand a wide range of computer codes really well.
What’s around the corner?
Pixtral Large is now supported in seven AWS Regions across Europe and the United States, empowering global customers with control over the deployment and customization of models for their specific use cases.
Customers can anticipate expanded availability of Mistral models via Amazon Bedrock Marketplace and Amazon SageMaker JumpStart. The model will also be coming soon to AWS Trainium2.
Dive deeper
Visit the AWS News blog for more detailed information about Mistal AI’s Pixtral Large, or check out the Mistral AI in Amazon Bedrock.
How to use Pixtral Large
